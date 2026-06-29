



The Indian Army will operationalise its first Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) from 1 July 2026, advancing its timeline to create agile, self-contained formations under the Panagarh-based XVII Corps, the mountain strike corps tasked with operations along the China border, reported CNN-News18.





Four IBGs and a dedicated fire support group will be raised, each commanded by a Major General, marking a major structural overhaul in India’s combat doctrine.





The Army’s restructuring plan envisages four IBGs emerging from the XVII Corps’ two divisions, the 59 Division and the 23 Division. Alongside these, a fire support group comprising artillery assets will function directly under the corps headquarters. The Army’s newly developed Divyastra batteries are expected to be integrated into this fire support group, enhancing long-range precision strike capabilities.





Each IBG will consist of more than 5,000 personnel drawn from 12 to 13 different units. A Brigadier-rank officer will serve as the Chief Operations Officer of each group, ensuring operational cohesion. The formations will include infantry battalions, artillery regiments, units from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Combat Engineers, the Army Service Corps and field medical facilities, making them largely self-sufficient.





The IBGs are specifically designed for operations in mountainous terrain. Their agile nature will allow rapid deployment without the need to mobilise an entire corps, significantly reducing mobilisation time. This is particularly critical along the Line of Actual Control with China, where swift movement and integrated firepower are essential in high-altitude warfare.





The creation of IBGs is part of the Army’s wider transformation programme, which also includes the induction of Bhairav battalions, Rudra brigades, Divyastra batteries and Shaktibaan units. Unlike Rudra brigades, which continue to rely on parent divisions for support, IBGs are designed to function as independent combined-arms formations capable of both offensive and defensive missions.





The concept of IBGs was first proposed under military restructuring studies initiated by former Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Although discussions on the model have continued for several years, implementation faced repeated delays. The Army tested the concept with IX Corps along the Pakistan border in 2019 and later assessed it during exercises in the eastern sector, including Exercise HimVijay.





Military planners highlight that the major advantage of the IBG model lies in its ability to rapidly deploy combined-arms formations in challenging terrain. Conventional corps formations can include up to one lakh troops, making mobilisation cumbersome. In contrast, IBGs provide a leaner, faster, and more versatile option.





The restructuring also mirrors developments in China, which over the past decade replaced traditional divisions with Combined Arms Brigades. These formations integrate armour, artillery, air defence and support units for joint operations, enabling the People’s Liberation Army to conduct swift and coordinated manoeuvres in diverse theatres.





The Indian Army’s move to operationalise IBGs from July therefore represents not only a doctrinal shift but also a strategic response to regional military trends. By advancing the timeline, the Army signals urgency in adapting to evolving threats along the northern frontier, ensuring that its formations are battle-ready for rapid deployment in high-altitude environments.





Agencies







