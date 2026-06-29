



The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has filed a landmark 737‑page chargesheet naming jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the mastermind behind the 1990 abduction, torture and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat. This breakthrough, coming 36 years after the crime, reconstructs one of the darkest chapters of militancy in Kashmir and signals renewed accountability for legacy terror cases.





The chargesheet was filed before a Special TADA/POTA court in Srinagar on 29 June 2026. It names Malik, then Chief Commander of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, as the principal conspirator.





Alongside him, Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo were identified. Of these, three are deceased, while Chalkoo is believed to have fled to Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with proclamation proceedings initiated against him.





On 18 April 1990, Sarla Bhat, a 27‑year‑old staff nurse at Sher‑i‑Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), was abducted near her hospital. Witnesses later confirmed she was assaulted, tortured and shot dead with automatic rifle fire at Omer Colony, Malbagh. Ballistic examination verified that cartridge cases recovered from the scene were fired from the same 7.62 × 39 mm weapon, corroborating accounts of burst rifle fire. Her killing was falsely justified by branding her a “police informer,” a claim the investigation has now established as fabricated.





The chargesheet emphasises that her murder was not an isolated act but part of JKLF’s systematic campaign of targeted violence against Kashmiri Pandits. This campaign included the killings of lawyer Tikka Lal Taploo, Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, poet Sarwanand Kaul Premi and broadcaster Lassa Kaul, all intended to terrorise the community into mass exodus. Sarla Bhat’s refusal to abandon her post at SKIMS, despite threats, made her a target in this climate of fear.





The investigation, reopened in March 2024, required reconstructing events across three and a half decades. Senior IPS officer Nitish Kumar supervised the probe, while Superintendent of Police Divya Dev led the fieldwork, tracing nurses, journalists and witnesses from the 1989‑90 period. Many were elderly and reluctant, but investigators persuaded them to testify, restoring faith in justice. Electronic evidence, including a televised interview of Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate admitting to targeted killings under JKLF command, reinforced the existence of an organised structure behind such crimes.





Legal charges include abduction, wrongful restraint, murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the Ranbir Penal Code, alongside provisions of TADA and the Arms Act. Malik, already serving life imprisonment in a separate terror‑funding case, now faces trial in this reopened case. The SIA has also indicated that fresh leads have emerged in other unresolved killings, including those of Justice Ganjoo and Taploo, with further chargesheets expected.





The wider context underscores the scale of tragedy. Community organisations estimate between 1,500 and 2,000 Kashmiri Pandits were killed since 1989, with over half a million displaced. Successive governments failed to comprehensively document these atrocities, leaving families without closure. The Sarla Bhat case, therefore, represents not only justice for one victim but a symbolic reckoning for an entire community.





The filing of the chargesheet is described by J&K Police as a defining moment in the fight against terrorism. It demonstrates that time cannot shield perpetrators of atrocities and that even decades‑old crimes will be pursued with forensic, documentary and testimonial rigour. For Kashmiri Pandit families, it is a long‑awaited step towards accountability and recognition of their suffering.





Agencies







