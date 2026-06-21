



Ahmedabad-based Cligent Aerospace has successfully flight tested the scaled demonstrator of its indigenous hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft, marking a breakthrough in India’s regional aviation sector.





The achievement validates the company’s proprietary hybrid-electric powertrain and positions it as one of the first private Indian aerospace start-ups to demonstrate such technology.





Cligent Aerospace, founded in 2023 by aerospace engineers Harsh Joshi and Vivek Dhut, is focused on building next-generation indigenous aircraft for regional mobility and cargo transportation. The company’s vision is to address connectivity gaps across India by enabling operations from compact and underutilised airstrips, a segment that remains largely untapped.





The scaled demonstrator was used to evaluate propulsion performance, flight controls, system resilience, and safety mechanisms under both normal and simulated failure conditions.





These tests validated critical aspects of the hybrid-electric powertrain, which combines the instant torque of electric motors for short-field take-off with the endurance of a generator for sustained flight. This balance is vital for real-world missions, where reliability and efficiency must coexist.





The demonstrator’s success paves the way for the CL1000, Cligent’s flagship hybrid-electric STOL aircraft. The CL1000 is designed to carry up to nine passengers or more than one ton of cargo. It is engineered to take off and land in less than 150 metres, offering a payload capacity of 1,200–1,500 kg and a range suitable for regional routes. By combining fixed-wing efficiency with hybrid-electric propulsion, the aircraft promises lower operating costs and reduced emissions compared to conventional designs.





Cligent’s hybrid-electric architecture represents a significant leap in sustainable aviation. The system integrates batteries with a generator, ensuring efficient transitions between modes and stable performance across payload simulations.





The company has emphasised that this achievement is among the first successful hybrid-electric powertrain demonstrations by a private Indian aerospace start-up, underscoring its pioneering role in the sector.





India’s regional aviation market is expected to expand significantly over the coming decade, driven by government initiatives to enhance connectivity to remote and underserved regions.





Cligent Aerospace is betting that hybrid-electric STOL aircraft can economically serve routes that conventional aircraft cannot, unlocking the potential of thousands of underutilised airstrips across the country.





The long-term vision of Cligent Aerospace is to enable passenger and cargo operations from compact airfields, remote regions, and low-infrastructure locations. This model could transform regional air transport by offering sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable connectivity solutions.





The company’s progress also reflects the growing role of start-ups in advancing indigenous aerospace technologies, aligning with India’s broader goals of self-reliance and sustainable development.





The successful flight test of the scaled demonstrator is not just a technical milestone but also a strategic one. It signals India’s entry into the global race for hybrid-electric aviation, where innovation is rapidly shifting toward sustainable propulsion systems.





Cligent Aerospace’s achievement strengthens India’s position in this evolving landscape and highlights the potential of indigenous start-ups to drive transformative change in aviation.





Agencies







