



Parshu Tactical Defence LLP has successfully completed sea trials of its indigenous AI-powered Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), marking a major milestone in India’s maritime defence modernisation.





The trials validate the vessel’s advanced autonomy, endurance, and mission versatility, positioning it as a critical asset for coastal security and surveillance.





The Chennai-based start-up has been developing advanced USVs tailored for maritime operations, designed to operate in both fully autonomous and semi-automatic modes. The vessel demonstrated reliable performance during sea trials, showcasing its ability to cover extended ranges exceeding 500 kilometres while carrying payloads of over 300 kilograms. This makes it suitable for missions such as coastal surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics support, and perimeter patrol.





The USV integrates Level-4 autonomy, enabling mission-aware navigation and GNSS-resilient operation through SLAM/INS systems.





It is equipped with multi-sensor fusion, including LIDAR, RADAR, EO/IR, and thermal imaging, ensuring persistent surveillance even in contested maritime zones. The platform also features encrypted satellite uplinks for secure remote command and control, with human-in-loop authorisation for kinetic actions, ensuring compliance with international safety standards.





The vessel’s hull is built from recyclable HDPE with stealth coatings, engineered to withstand sea state 5 conditions. Its self-righting mono-hull architecture enhances survivability, while hybrid jet and electric propulsion systems provide both endurance patrol and silent tactical approaches.





The modular payload bay supports ISR modules, Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS), and kinetic strike payloads of up to 250 kilograms, making it adaptable for diverse mission profiles.





Parshu Tactical Defence has established its own shipyard in Mumbai, ensuring indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities. The company has been incubated under IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation’s deep-tech program, receiving funding, mentorship, and access to advanced research labs. This support has accelerated its technological development and reinforced its commitment to the Make in India initiative.





The trials underscore India’s growing emphasis on indigenous unmanned systems. Parshu’s USV project complements parallel efforts by other Indian start-ups such as Torus Robotics in AI-powered ground vehicles and Zuppa in drone technology. Together, these initiatives represent a rapid expansion of AI-driven defence platforms across land, air, and sea domains.





Global interest in USV technology is rising, with defence planners in Africa, the Gulf region, and India considering the deployment of hundreds of such vessels. Parshu’s USV, with NATO certification and proven trials in European waters including Helsinki, positions India as a credible player in the international unmanned maritime systems market.





Founder Priyanshu Joshi has emphasised the company’s vision of building fully indigenous systems to eliminate foreign dependency and enhance India’s strategic autonomy. The successful sea trials demonstrate that Indian start-ups are capable of delivering mission-ready solutions aligned with evolving global defence needs.





This achievement strengthens India’s maritime security architecture, offering persistent surveillance, rapid response to asymmetric threats, and cost-effective operations across its vast Exclusive Economic Zone. It also highlights the role of start-ups in complementing state-backed defence programs with agile innovation and indigenous manufacturing.





Agencies







