



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing an indigenous Active Protection System (APS) for the Indian Army’s T‑90 tanks, designed to defeat anti‑tank guided missiles, drones, loitering munitions and top‑attack weapons, marking a major leap in armoured survivability and self‑reliance.





The APS project is being spearheaded by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), which is focusing on technologies to counter explosive‑based anti‑armour threats. Alongside, the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) is working on blast‑based hard‑kill countermeasures and propulsion systems to neutralise a wide spectrum of incoming projectiles.





This dual‑track approach ensures that the system can respond to both conventional and emerging battlefield threats.





One of the most striking features of the system is its reported ability to intercept threats travelling at speeds exceeding 1,500 metres per second. Such capability would allow the APS to engage not only anti‑tank guided missiles but also certain high‑velocity kinetic‑energy projectiles, which are among the most difficult threats for armoured vehicles to defeat.





This performance places the Indian system in a league comparable to or even surpassing advanced APS deployed by Western militaries.





The APS is also being designed to protect tanks against top‑attack munitions, which exploit the relatively thinner armour on a tank’s roof. These weapons have emerged as a major challenge in recent conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, where drones and precision‑guided missiles have repeatedly destroyed armoured formations. The Indian Army’s capability development roadmap explicitly highlights the need to counter such threats, making this APS a critical addition to the T‑90 fleet.





The system will integrate both hard‑kill and soft‑kill measures. Hard‑kill systems physically destroy or intercept incoming threats before impact, while soft‑kill systems employ smoke, infrared jammers, or electronic countermeasures to confuse or divert hostile weapons. By combining these approaches, DRDO aims to provide layered protection that enhances survivability without compromising mobility.





The Indian Army currently operates over 1,200 T‑90 tanks, which remain the backbone of its mechanised forces and are expected to serve beyond 2050. The APS programme is therefore not just a technological upgrade but a long‑term investment in sustaining the relevance of these tanks in future wars.





The DRDO has issued calls for industry partners to participate in prototype development and eventual production, with plans covering two prototypes in the development stage and procurement of 818 systems once trials succeed.





Globally, active protection systems have become indispensable in modern armoured warfare. Russia fields the Arena and Afganit systems, Israel has successfully deployed the Trophy APS, and the United States has tested systems like Quick Kill and Iron Curtain. India’s indigenous APS effort places it firmly within this elite group of nations developing advanced defensive shields for their armoured fleets.





The APS development also aligns with India’s broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and ensuring that critical defence technologies are produced domestically.





This is particularly important given the lessons from the Russia‑Ukraine war, where tanks without APS suffered heavy losses to drones and precision weapons.





By indigenously developing such systems, India is ensuring that its armoured forces remain resilient against the evolving nature of battlefield threats.





The project underscores DRDO’s growing role in strengthening India’s defence self‑reliance. From missile propulsion technologies like the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet to advanced armoured platforms and now APS for tanks, DRDO continues to expand its portfolio of indigenous solutions that directly enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.





Agencies







