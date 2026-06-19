



Jeh Aerospace, in partnership with North America’s Solestra Group, has inaugurated a Global Manufacturing Centre (GMC) at its Hyderabad facility under a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement.





The centre is designed to expand precision manufacturing capacity for aerospace and defence programmes, strengthen supply-chain resilience, and provide customers with dedicated capacity aligned to global standards.





The GMC was formally launched during a visit by Solestra’s Chief Executive Officer Joe DeMartino and Vice President Rocky Barnhart. The facility will function as an extension of Solestra’s North American operations, with dedicated shop-floor machines, space, and workforce aligned exclusively to Solestra’s programmes and quality systems.





This model ensures that customers benefit from expanded capacity, faster industrialisation, and competitive cost advantages while maintaining full digital-thread transparency, rigorous intellectual property protection, and a single point of accountability.





Joe DeMartino emphasised that customers increasingly require manufacturing partners capable of accelerating innovation without compromising quality, compliance, or execution. He explained that the GMC strengthens Solestra’s ability to support new product introductions, larger and more complex programs, and allows its North American operations to focus on advanced manufacturing, assembly, and customer engagement. He described the Hyderabad centre as a critical step in building resilience and reliability into global aerospace supply chains.





Vishal Sanghavi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jeh Aerospace, highlighted that the aerospace industry has long pursued local efficiency and transactional supply, which does not build resilience. He explained that Jeh Aerospace’s model draws upon two decades of experience in establishing and managing joint ventures for major aerospace original equipment manufacturers in India.





Sanghavi stated that the company had taken what worked, engineered out what did not, and created the first model of its kind in India — offering every benefit of a joint venture without the burden of ownership or governance complexities.





The GMC adds high-precision mechanical systems capabilities to Jeh Aerospace’s existing expertise in aero-engines and Aerostructures. Both Solestra and Jeh Aerospace hold AS9100D certification, the aerospace industry’s benchmark for quality management systems. This ensures that the new facility meets stringent global standards while enhancing India’s role in the aerospace supply chain.





Jeh Aerospace, headquartered in Hyderabad, already operates advanced facilities with more than 1,60,000 square feet of factory space, delivering Aerostructures and aero-engine components for commercial aerospace requirements.





The company leverages its presence in both India and the United States to maximise complementary strengths, offering customers globally competitive pricing, reduced lead times, and complete transparency through digital-thread integration. The new GMC further consolidates this position, making Hyderabad a strategic hub for aerospace manufacturing.





The partnership between Solestra and Jeh Aerospace reflects a broader trend of diversifying global aerospace supply chains and building manufacturing strength outside traditional hubs. It underscores India’s growing importance as a destination for high-precision aerospace manufacturing and its ability to integrate seamlessly into global production networks.





Agencies







