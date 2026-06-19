



The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth four hundred and twenty-five crore rupees with Bharat Forge Limited, Pune for the acquisition of twelve sets of 1.25 Mega Watt Marine Gas Turbine Generators for the Indian Navy.





The agreement was concluded under the Buy (Indian) category and was formalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.





The Defence Ministry has emphasised that this contract will significantly enhance maritime self-reliance in critical strategic technologies.





It is expected to bolster the Indian Navy’s operational readiness by ensuring indigenous production and comprehensive life-cycle support for these advanced systems. The deal marks a decisive step towards establishing indigenous capability in the manufacture of marine gas turbine generators.





The ministry has further highlighted that the project reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India. By creating a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem, the initiative will reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s sovereign defence industrial base.





Bharat Forge, which has already been expanding its footprint in aerospace and defence manufacturing, will now play a pivotal role in supporting naval propulsion requirements. The company’s expertise in precision engineering, metallurgy, and advanced materials will be leveraged to ensure the reliability and efficiency of these generators.





The project is also expected to catalyse further investments in research and development, testing infrastructure, and component manufacturing within the country.





The Marine Gas Turbine Generators will provide critical power generation capability for naval vessels, enabling sustained operations at sea and supporting advanced combat systems.





Their indigenous production will ensure faster turnaround for maintenance, reduced logistical dependence, and improved operational availability of frontline warships.





This contract builds upon India’s broader push to establish end-to-end capabilities in marine propulsion systems. Recent initiatives, including the establishment of private-sector marine gas turbine facilities and indigenous repair hubs, are part of a coordinated effort to achieve complete self-reliance in naval propulsion technologies.





The present deal with Bharat Forge adds momentum to this trajectory by ensuring that the Indian Navy’s requirements are met through domestic production.





The investment is also expected to generate employment opportunities and strengthen India’s defence supply chain. By positioning Bharat Forge as a key contributor to naval modernisation, the project underscores the strategic importance of private-sector participation in defence manufacturing.





Defence analysts view this development as a milestone in India’s journey towards sovereign naval propulsion capabilities. It reflects the government’s determination to build a globally competitive defence ecosystem while ensuring that critical technologies remain under national control.





The contract is therefore not only a procurement decision but also a strategic investment in India’s long-term maritime security.





Agencies







