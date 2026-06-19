



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced in Paris that India is preparing for its first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan mission and is advancing plans to build its own indigenous space station by 2035.





He also confirmed that India and France will jointly launch the TRISHNA satellite in 2027 to strengthen global food and water security.





India’s development journey, according to the Prime Minister, is being driven by the aspirations and determination of its people. He emphasised that the collective ambition of Indians is the greatest strength of the nation’s progress, pushing the country to new heights in technology, energy, and space exploration.





In his address to the Indian community in Paris, Modi highlighted India’s achievements in the space sector. He recalled the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon’s South Pole, which was recognised globally as a landmark achievement.





He stressed that India did not stop there, but is now preparing for the Gaganyaan mission and moving forward towards building its own space station.





The Gaganyaan mission, as outlined by ISRO, is India’s first indigenous human spaceflight programme. It aims to send a three-member crew into Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 300–400 kilometres for up to seven days. The mission will culminate in a safe splashdown recovery in Indian waters, demonstrating India’s capability to conduct complex human spaceflight operations.





Modi also drew attention to India’s ambitions in the energy sector. He noted that while India’s achievements in solar power are widely recognised, the country is now preparing for the next leap.





Major investments are being made in green hydrogen, and work on advanced nuclear energy is progressing rapidly. He referred specifically to India’s fast breeder nuclear reactor, describing it as a revolutionary achievement that is reshaping the nation’s nuclear energy landscape.





The Prime Minister underlined that India’s aspirations extend beyond space and energy. He pointed to the India–France partnership as a pillar of trust, stability, and cooperation at a time of global uncertainty. He announced that India and France will jointly launch the TRISHNA satellite next year, a mission designed to contribute to food and water security worldwide.





The TRISHNA mission, developed by ISRO and CNES, is an advanced Earth observation satellite. It will use thermal infrared imaging to monitor land and water resources, providing crucial data for agriculture, water management, climate monitoring, and environmental sustainability.





This collaboration reflects the deepening strategic ties between India and France, which now encompass defence, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and high-speed rail, alongside space exploration.





Modi’s remarks in Paris also underscored India’s broader vision of technological self-reliance and global leadership. He explained that India’s journey is not only about economic growth but also about empowering people and transforming lives.





The announcement of the space station plan and the TRISHNA collaboration signals India’s intent to play a leading role in addressing global challenges while advancing its own strategic ambitions.





By linking space exploration with energy innovation and international cooperation, Modi presented a comprehensive picture of India’s future trajectory.





The Gaganyaan mission, the indigenous space station, and the TRISHNA satellite are all milestones that reflect India’s growing confidence and capability in science and technology.





ANI







