



Hindustan Shipyard Limited has marked its 86th Foundation Day with the inauguration of an Advanced Welding Simulator and critical infrastructure facilities at Slipway‑4, underscoring its commitment to skill development, technology adoption, and infrastructure modernisation.





The celebrations took place in Visakhapatnam and New Delhi on 19 June 2026, reflecting the shipyard’s dual focus on workforce training and industrial capacity expansion.





The Advanced Welding Simulator was inaugurated at the Hull Shop by Commodore Jasvinder Singh, IN (Retd.), Director (Strategic Projects).





This facility is designed to strengthen hands‑on training for welders, enhance welding quality standards, and support the integration of modern shipbuilding technologies.





By introducing simulation‑based training, HSL aims to reduce errors, improve productivity, and ensure that its workforce is equipped to meet the demands of complex shipbuilding projects. The initiative aligns with global best practices where advanced simulators are increasingly used to train personnel for precision work in naval and commercial shipyards.





In parallel, HSL commissioned new infrastructure facilities at Slipway‑4 to boost operational readiness and shipbuilding capacity. Commodore Rakesh Prasad, IN (Retd.), Director (Corporate Planning & Personnel), inaugurated Substation‑6, which will provide reliable power supply for the upcoming 300‑ton Goliath Crane operations, the Mega Block area, and other critical shipbuilding activities.





The commissioning of this substation is a vital step in ensuring uninterrupted power for heavy‑duty equipment and large‑scale ship construction, thereby improving production efficiency across the shipyard.





Additionally, Kiran Esanakarla, Director (Finance & Commercial), inaugurated the DA Gas Station. This facility will streamline industrial gas distribution, a crucial requirement for welding, cutting, and other fabrication processes.





By modernising gas supply infrastructure, HSL is ensuring smoother execution of shipbuilding operations and reducing downtime caused by logistical bottlenecks. The integration of these facilities reflects a holistic approach to infrastructure development, combining power reliability with efficient resource distribution.





These developments come at a time when HSL is playing a central role in India’s naval modernisation drive. The shipyard has been tasked with building Fleet Support Ships and other critical platforms, and the commissioning of advanced training and infrastructure facilities will directly contribute to meeting delivery timelines and quality benchmarks.





The initiatives also reinforce the shipyard’s alignment with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, focusing on indigenous capability development and reducing reliance on foreign technologies.





By inaugurating the Advanced Welding Simulator and Slipway‑4 facilities, HSL is not only enhancing its immediate shipbuilding capacity but also investing in long‑term skill development and technological readiness.





These steps will enable the shipyard to handle more complex projects, support the Navy’s blue‑water ambitions, and strengthen India’s position in the global shipbuilding industry. The dual emphasis on workforce training and infrastructure modernisation highlights HSL’s strategy of combining human capital development with industrial capability expansion.





Agencies







