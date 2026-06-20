



Kanpur-based MKU has announced a landmark strategic partnership with US-based Dunnagan Global Armor Strategies (DGAS), marking its formal entry into the North American market.





This collaboration will introduce MKU’s advanced Kavro ballistic helmets and armour plate solutions to government agencies and law enforcement organisations across the United States and Canada, establishing a strong foundation for long-term growth in one of the world’s most demanding defence markets.





The partnership represents a decisive step in MKU’s global expansion strategy. By aligning with DGAS, MKU gains access to North America’s complex procurement frameworks, compliance standards, and operational requirements.





This will allow MKU’s protection technologies to be tailored to the specific needs of US and Canadian agencies, ensuring both regulatory compatibility and operational effectiveness.





MKU has built a reputation as a global defence and homeland security company, supplying advanced soldier protection systems and optronics to over 230 forces in more than 100 countries.





Its Kavro range of ballistic helmets and armour plates is designed to provide superior protection while maintaining lightweight mobility, a critical factor for modern combat and law enforcement scenarios.





These products are already in service with military and police forces worldwide, and their introduction into North America signals growing international confidence in Indian defence technology.





DGAS brings deep expertise in North American defence markets, with a strong understanding of procurement processes, compliance regimes, and operational requirements unique to the region. By combining MKU’s technological innovation with DGAS’s market knowledge, the partnership is expected to create a competitive edge in delivering advanced protection solutions to frontline personnel.





The collaboration also reflects India’s broader “Make in India, Export from India” philosophy, extending into “Make with Partners” initiatives abroad. MKU’s entry into North America demonstrates how Indian private defence firms are moving beyond traditional export models to embrace joint ventures and partnerships that embed their technologies within local ecosystems. This approach not only enhances credibility but also ensures sustainability through long-term integration.





North America is one of the most strategically important and demanding defence markets globally. Agencies in the US and Canada require equipment that meets rigorous standards of quality, reliability, and compliance.





MKU’s ability to meet these requirements will be critical to the success of this partnership. The collaboration is expected to open opportunities for MKU to participate in large-scale procurement programmes, while also supporting smaller law enforcement agencies with tailored solutions.





The timing of this partnership is significant. With rising global security challenges, demand for advanced ballistic protection is increasing across both military and civilian sectors. MKU’s entry into North America positions it to contribute meaningfully to this demand, while also strengthening India’s profile as a reliable supplier of cutting-edge defence technologies.





This move follows MKU’s recent international ventures, including collaborations in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Each of these partnerships has expanded MKU’s footprint while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of soldier protection and electro-optics.





The DGAS partnership adds North America to this growing list, making MKU one of the few Indian defence companies with a truly global presence.





The success of this initiative will depend on effective execution, adherence to compliance standards, and the ability to deliver consistent quality. Ballistic helmets and armour plates are mission-critical equipment, and credibility in this domain is built through long-term performance and support. MKU’s track record suggests it is well positioned to meet these expectations.





Agencies







