



The Hindu community in Bangladesh staged a torchlight procession in Dhaka on Friday evening to protest against the alleged disrespect shown to Lord Ram.





The demonstration was organised after reports emerged that a violent mob desecrated a statue of Lord Ram by placing a shoe on it, an act considered deeply offensive and insulting to the Hindu faith.





Students and community leaders issued a 72‑hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of those responsible. They warned that if no action was taken, they would submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday. Plans were also announced for meetings with the Prime Minister, alongside rallies and other events to press their demands.





The procession began at 5 PM at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, where various Hindu organisations and university students gathered. The march passed through Shahbagh square and continued to the National Press Club via Moteshwar Bhaban. Participants carried torches and chanted slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and other religious chants, creating a powerful display of unity and defiance.





The protest was linked to earlier demonstrations in Polash Bari, Gaibandha district, where construction of a Ram temple had been disrupted. The temple project included an 81‑foot‑tall statue of Lord Ram, but extremist groups allegedly halted the work and desecrated the statue by throwing shoes at it. A case was filed, but no arrests have yet been made, fuelling anger and dissatisfaction among the Hindu community.





Community leaders declared that they would not be deterred and pledged to build Ram temples in all 64 districts of Bangladesh, one after another. They emphasised that the insult to Lord Ram was not just a local issue but an affront to their religion across the country.





In addition to the torchlight procession, two separate programs were held in Dhaka on Friday morning. Two factions of the Hindu Mahajot organised events, one forming a human chain in front of the National Press Club and the other holding a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity. Both programs condemned the insult and demanded justice.





The National Committee for Puja Celebrations also announced a nationwide protest program to be held on Saturday, signalling that the issue has gained momentum and will continue to resonate across Bangladesh until the culprits are brought to justice.





This incident highlights the growing tension surrounding minority rights and religious sensitivities in Bangladesh. The Hindu community’s determination to expand temple construction across the nation reflects both resilience and a broader assertion of identity in the face of extremist opposition.





The protests are likely to intensify if authorities fail to act swiftly, and the issue may evolve into a larger debate on religious freedom and state responsibility.





ANI







