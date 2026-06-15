



India and France announced a landmark set of 13 outcomes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, reflecting the deepening of their Special Global Strategic Partnership.





The outcomes span innovation, artificial intelligence, trade, education, space, defence, civil nuclear energy, and cultural cooperation, underscoring the breadth of collaboration between the two nations.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the adoption of the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030, which provides long-term direction for cooperation in emerging technologies and research.





A Joint India-France AI Working Group was established to focus on artificial intelligence and its global governance framework. Additionally, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will see expanded use in France, strengthening digital connectivity between the two countries.





On the economic front, both sides agreed to set up a high-level mechanism to double bilateral trade within five years, alongside the creation of an Economic Security Dialogue to enhance supply chain resilience, particularly in critical minerals. Nineteen agreements were signed between institutions in the innovation ecosystems of both countries, further cementing ties in technology and research.





Education and talent mobility were central to discussions. Prime Minister Modi invited French universities to establish campuses in India under the National Education Policy, while President Macron committed to supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in France.





Both leaders agreed to expand mutual recognition of educational qualifications and enhance student exchanges. An ICCR India Chair on “AI, Innovation and Culture” will be established at Université Paris-Saclay, while a Centre of Digital Sciences will be created between India’s Department of Science and Technology and France’s INRIA.





In aeronautics, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics and Allied Sectors at NSTI, Kanpur. Ten additional Indian start-ups will be incubated at Station F in Paris, one of the world’s largest start-up campuses. In healthcare, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and France’s Health Data Hub signed a Letter of Intent to deepen cooperation.





Strategic cooperation was reinforced with the signing of a General Security Agreement on the Exchange and Protection of Classified Information. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France’s CNES agreed to expand collaboration in microgravity research and human space exploration.





A Declaration of Intent on Railway and High-speed Railway Development in India was also announced, signalling enhanced cooperation in transportation infrastructure.





Defence ties were reviewed extensively, with both leaders expressing satisfaction at the growth of collaboration across all domains. They agreed to intensify cooperation with a focus on co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies. In civil nuclear energy, India’s SHANTI Act was noted as opening new avenues for cooperation, including in small and advanced modular reactors.





The leaders jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, showcasing India’s deep-tech prowess with 120 start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology domains.





The event drew more than 350 investors and venture capitalists, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global innovation hub under the Viksit Bharat vision. Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming participation in the Vivatech event in Paris will further highlight collaboration in deep tech, semiconductors, Agritech, med-tech, renewable energy, defence, and space.





Cultural cooperation was also emphasised, with agreements to deepen ties between museums and institutions, including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for swiftly implementing visa-free airport transit facilities for Indian nationals travelling through France.





Both leaders also viewed artworks created by French artists during a residency in Jaipur, inspired by Indian heritage and aesthetics.





Regional and global issues were discussed, including developments in West Asia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Macron for engaging India in substantive discussions ahead of the G7 Summit in Evian, which Modi will attend after his engagements in Slovakia. The leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership in contributing to international peace, stability, and prosperity.





ANI







