



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held substantive discussions in Nice on 14 June, focusing on cooperation in the nuclear sector, particularly in the domain of small and advanced modular reactors.





The meeting was significant as it marked the first bilateral engagement between the two leaders since the elevation of India–France relations to the level of a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ earlier this year.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, extended an invitation to French nuclear companies to participate directly in India’s nuclear sector under the framework of the SHANTI Act.





He emphasised that the field is now open for French companies to explore opportunities either independently or in collaboration with Indian private sector firms. This includes conventional nuclear power reactors as well as advanced technologies such as small modular reactors.





Foreign Secretary Misri noted that Prime Minister Modi shared his vision with President Macron, who welcomed the outlook, and both sides agreed to encourage their respective agencies to remain in close contact on these issues.





Misri highlighted that the enactment of the SHANTI Act in 2025 fundamentally altered the nuclear industry landscape in India. The legislation replaced the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, thereby permitting private sector participation and foreign direct investment in the nuclear domain.





He underlined that this change, after decades of restrictive policy, has opened new avenues for international collaboration and technological advancement.





He further explained that discussions between India and France have already progressed significantly in the area of small and advanced modular reactors. A strategic task force established between the two countries has been examining these technologies in detail.





The Prime Minister underscored the importance of these developments during his talks with President Macron, noting that the SHANTI Act has created a new environment for innovation and cooperation in nuclear energy.





Misri also pointed out that the dialogue between Electricité de France (EDF) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) continues to address both technical and financial aspects of joint projects.





These discussions are taking into account the dynamic nature of nuclear technology, recent innovations, and the diverse financing possibilities available. The engagement reflects the seriousness with which both nations are approaching nuclear cooperation, recognising its strategic and technological significance.





The bilateral talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and France to deepen collaboration in cutting-edge nuclear technologies. The leaders acknowledged the evolving global nuclear landscape and agreed to pursue joint efforts that would strengthen energy security, promote innovation, and enhance strategic trust between the two nations.





ANI







