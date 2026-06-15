



India and the United Kingdom are intensifying efforts to strengthen their partnership in innovation, technology, and trade, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Secretary Peter Kyle holding a virtual meeting to chart new avenues of cooperation.





The talks come amid ongoing negotiations to operationalise the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which both sides hope to finalise soon despite sticking points over steel tariffs.





Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle on Sunday, focusing on expanding bilateral collaboration in innovation, technology, research, start-ups, and emerging technologies.





Goyal described the meeting as productive, noting that both nations explored ways to deepen partnerships that could drive economic growth and shared prosperity.





The timing of the meeting is significant, as India and the UK are working to advance negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). India is keen to operationalise this agreement alongside other major free trade arrangements.





In May, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed that both sides were close to finalising the deal, though challenges remain due to recent UK steel measures. These measures, which impose restrictions on tariff-free steel imports and introduce quotas, were not anticipated during earlier negotiations. Agrawal emphasised that both countries are seeking creative solutions to resolve these issues.





UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman, speaking in a virtual interview on 12 June, cautioned that the arrangement should not yet be considered a completed free trade agreement. He stressed that negotiations are ongoing, particularly around tariffs and market access.





Blackman highlighted the need to reduce or eliminate tariff barriers and expand access to professional services, while also pointing to the growing educational relationship between the two nations. British schools and universities are increasingly establishing a presence in India, strengthening academic ties alongside trade and investment.





Blackman also underscored the importance of enhanced security cooperation and reiterated his support for India’s longstanding bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. His comments reflect the broader strategic dimension of India-UK relations, which now encompass defence, education, and technology in addition to trade.





Recent developments further illustrate the momentum behind the partnership. Earlier this month, Peter Kyle visited New Delhi to fast-track the implementation of the FTA, which was formally signed in July 2025.





The agreement, described by the UK government as its most significant bilateral trade deal since Brexit, covers 30 chapters including innovation, environment, labour, and gender. It is expected to liberalise 99 per cent of UK tariffs and 90 per cent of Indian tariffs, making trade cheaper and more efficient from day one of implementation.





Bilateral trade between the two countries is already valued at £48 billion annually, and the deal is projected to unlock massive opportunities across sectors ranging from whisky to automotives.





However, steel tariffs remain a contentious issue. Effective 1 July 2026, the UK will limit tariff-free steel imports to 60 per cent of quota levels, with imports beyond that attracting a 50 per cent tariff.





This safeguard measure has raised concerns in both countries, with the UK government insisting it does not intend to undermine the benefits of the trade deal. Negotiators are working to balance domestic industry protection with the broader goals of liberalised trade.





India and the UK have steadily expanded cooperation across trade, investment, defence, education, and technology in recent years. The latest interaction between Goyal and Kyle reflects continued efforts to identify new opportunities in high-growth sectors, particularly innovation and emerging technologies, while advancing broader economic and strategic partnerships.





The outcome of these negotiations will be crucial in shaping the future trajectory of India-UK relations, both economically and geopolitically.





ANI







