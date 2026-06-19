



India has delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, describing the Indus Waters Treaty as outdated and unsuited to present‑day realities.





Speaking during India’s right of reply at the 62nd Session of the UNHRC, Anupama Singh, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, rejected Pakistan’s allegations and criticised Islamabad’s repeated attempts to internationalise bilateral issues.





She declared that a country which continues to sponsor terrorism cannot expect the benefits of cooperation founded on goodwill and friendship.





Singh stated that India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty is well known, stressing that it defies logic for a state that exports terror as an instrument of policy to demand privileges of cooperation.





She emphasised that the treaty, negotiated in 1960, is now outdated and cannot remain frozen in time while the world has transformed.





According to her, no technical arrangement can be treated as a perpetual entitlement insulated from accountability, detached from present‑day realities, and untouched by six decades of profound change.





India reiterated that following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the treaty was held in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross‑border terrorism.





The Central government has highlighted Pakistan’s heavy dependence on the Indus river system, which sustains 80 per cent of its 16 million hectares of agricultural land and accounts for 93 per cent of its total water use. This underscores the strategic weight of India’s decision to suspend the treaty.





Singh further urged Pakistan to focus on addressing its internal challenges rather than making claims against India. She remarked that instead of coveting Indian territories, Pakistan would serve its people better by putting its own house in order. She dismissed Pakistan’s interventions at the council as seasonal theatrics that have long lost any novelty.





The Indian diplomat also launched a scathing critique of Pakistan’s record on terrorism, describing it as a “Frankenstein state” that nurtured extremist groups and later suffered the consequences of those policies.





She noted that Pakistan’s Defence Minister has openly boasted of hosting, training, and deploying terrorists as state policy, yet Islamabad continues to portray itself as a victim of terrorism. Singh called this a paradox sustained only by Pakistan, a living example of a Frankenstein state shocked when its own monster bites back.





India categorically rejected references made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Singh asserted that Pakistan’s propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism.





She reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, stressing that the only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories.





India’s intervention at the UNHRC underscored New Delhi’s continued rejection of Pakistan’s allegations while highlighting concerns over terrorism, cross‑border hostility, and developments in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The statement reinforced India’s hardened diplomatic posture, linking water‑sharing arrangements directly to the issue of state‑sponsored terrorism and rejecting attempts to internationalise bilateral disputes.





Agencies







