



US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his planned trip to Switzerland for the formal signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, citing unresolved logistical issues in the next phase of negotiations.





A White House spokesperson explained that technical talks between Washington and Tehran had not yet been finalised, stressing that the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.





The spokesperson confirmed that Vance would not depart that night and promised updates once concrete plans were in place, adding that the US delegation remained prepared to leave at the first available opportunity.





This development came just a day after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 14‑point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60‑day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear program.





However, the agreement is already facing early challenges. Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least three people, despite the memorandum calling for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.





Israel’s Ambassador Yechiel Leiter nevertheless assured the world of Israel’s commitment to the deal, stating that Israel would uphold the ceasefire so long as Hezbollah did not violate it, while retaining the right to respond to threats.





The United States has adopted a cautious approach. Vance issued a sharp warning to Israeli officials who criticised Trump over the agreement, remarking that Israel should not attack its only powerful ally left in the world.





Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to peace, urging all parties to uphold the ceasefire. He emphasised that markets were responding positively, with oil prices falling and stocks rising, and insisted that a complete ceasefire was expected on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.





Vance strongly defended the agreement, describing it as a diplomatic achievement built on military gains already secured by Washington. He declared that the US had destroyed a substantial number of Iran’s ballistic missiles and launchers, claiming that the nuclear weapons programme was gone. He stressed that the agreement was not a concession to Tehran and highlighted that both Israel and Iran retained the right to self‑defence.





He also insisted that Iran must abandon efforts to develop missiles capable of threatening countries beyond the region and cease financing destabilising activities in the Middle East. Implementation of certain provisions has already begun, with the US Navy facilitating the passage of more than a dozen commercial vessels to Iranian ports, allowing over 12.5 million barrels of oil to move through the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian officials have made clear that their support for the agreement hinges on developments in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei told Lebanon’s Al‑Akhbar newspaper that the memorandum required guarantees of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which Tehran interpreted as necessitating a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.





He warned that failure to fulfil these commitments would render the agreement null and void, stressing that Iran’s principled position was that the war must end on all fronts completely. He argued that lasting peace could not be achieved while parts of Lebanon remained under Israeli control, insisting that occupation meant the war was still ongoing.





Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned Washington against imposing additional conditions during negotiations. He threatened a crushing response in the event of bad faith, breach of contract, or excessive demands, declaring that Iran would deliver an even harder blow than before if provoked.





Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that he had authorised the agreement, while claiming that Trump had resorted to pressure and leverage out of desperation to secure the initial deal.





The coming weeks will test whether the fragile agreement can hold as negotiations continue amid tensions in Lebanon and lingering mistrust between Washington and Tehran.





The memorandum represents a significant step, but its durability depends on whether all parties adhere to its provisions and whether regional conflicts, particularly in Lebanon, can be resolved in line with the commitments made.





ANI







