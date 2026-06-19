



Israeli defence major Israel Aerospace Industries and Bangalore-based DCX Systems have broken ground on a new radar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, according to report by WION.





The plant, established under their joint venture ELTX Systems, is expected to become operational in 2027 and will support both Indian and international defence programmes.





The facility is being constructed at the Shoolagiri Industrial Area, with completion scheduled for April 2027. Once finished, it will commence manufacturing, integration and testing of advanced radar systems. The venture is designed to serve as a centre for high-end radar technologies, reinforcing India’s strategic shift toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the government’s “Make in India” vision.





Israel Aerospace Industries highlighted that the project represents a major step in advancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities. The facility will support both domestic and international defence requirements, while significantly strengthening India’s design, development and production ecosystem. It will also enhance capabilities in surveillance and threat detection, ensuring operational readiness in complex security environments.





ELTX Systems is structured to enable the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies for high-end defence systems. This includes airborne radars and ground-based systems, which are critical for modern warfare.





The joint venture reflects a shared commitment to localising critical capabilities, deepening industrial cooperation and supporting India’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing.





The collaboration aims to support various armed forces programmes, ensuring faster delivery timelines and deeper value addition. It will also contribute to the development of a robust local ecosystem through partnerships with suppliers, start-ups and academic institutions. This approach is expected to foster innovation, build local expertise and strengthen India’s long-term defence preparedness.





Israel Aerospace Industries has maintained close ties with the Indian Government and defence sector for over four decades.





Its strategic systems, including air and missile defence systems, unmanned aerial systems, satellites, radars and intelligence solutions, are already operational across India’s tri-services and government agencies. The new facility consolidates these efforts, embedding advanced radar production within India’s growing defence industrial base.





The establishment of the radar plant in Tamil Nadu underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and Israel. It is expected to play a pivotal role in equipping India’s armed forces with cutting-edge radar technologies, while simultaneously contributing to the country’s broader ambition of becoming a leader in defence innovation and manufacturing.





Agencies







