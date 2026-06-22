



India is launching seven specialised defence manufacturing clusters across different regions, each led by designated states and supported by IITs and industry, to strengthen indigenous production, innovation, testing, skill development and exports.





This initiative is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and is expected to reduce import dependence while boosting India’s role as a global defence exporter.





The government has outlined an ambitious plan to establish seven defence manufacturing clusters across India. These clusters will integrate state governments, industry, academia and research institutions to create specialised hubs focusing on different aspects of the defence manufacturing value chain.





The initiative is designed to support testing, certification, indigenisation, exports, skill development, innovation and industrial infrastructure.





Senior officials in the Ministry of Defence have already held multiple rounds of consultations with participating states. Each state has been asked to prepare detailed vision documents and implementation roadmaps. The clusters are distinct from the existing defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, representing a new federal architecture for defence manufacturing.





The first cluster will be led by Karnataka, with Rajasthan as co-lead. It will focus on testing, certification, quality assurance and standards for defence manufacturing. Academic support will come from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Jammu. This cluster is expected to strengthen India’s ability to validate and certify indigenous systems to international standards.





Uttar Pradesh will head another cluster, with Jharkhand as co-lead, concentrating on policy reforms and interventions to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are also expected to participate, with IITs providing research and innovation support.





Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will jointly lead a cluster dedicated to indigenisation, private sector participation, innovation, start-ups and MSMEs. Goa and Puducherry will also contribute, while IIT-Bombay will provide technological backing. This cluster is expected to accelerate innovation and expand opportunities for smaller enterprises in defence production.





Punjab and Haryana will anchor a cluster focused on expanding market access, boosting defence exports and improving demand visibility for Indian manufacturers. Several northern states and Union Territories will join, supported by leading technical institutions. This cluster will help India position itself as a major exporter of defence equipment.





Gujarat and Odisha will jointly lead a cluster concentrating on skill development, industrial-academic partnerships and innovation linkages. IIT-Gandhinagar and IIT-Bhubaneswar will play a key role in supporting this initiative, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled manpower for the sector.





Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will head a southern cluster aimed at developing defence industrial infrastructure, common manufacturing facilities and integrated production ecosystems. IIT-Madras and other institutions will provide research and technological support, reinforcing the region’s role as a defence manufacturing hub.





The north-eastern region will also receive a dedicated cluster led by Assam, with participation from several north-eastern states. IIT-Guwahati will provide academic and technological backing, ensuring that the region contributes to India’s defence industrial base.





The initiative aligns with the Centre’s broader objective of achieving self-reliance in defence under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Once operational, the clusters will create specialised ecosystems that support research, manufacturing, testing, certification and exports. This will reduce dependence on imports and strengthen India’s long-term defence industrial base, while also generating wider economic benefits by acting as a GDP multiplier.





Agencies







