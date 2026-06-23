



India is set to finalise a $230 million sustainment package with the United States for its M777A2 ultra‑light howitzers, a move confirmed by U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor. The deal will ensure long‑term maintenance of these artillery systems and deepen Indo‑U.S. defence cooperation.





The United States has announced that the package is ready to be concluded. Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised that the agreement will help India retain a critical defence capability while advancing broader strategic ties. He noted that the defence partnership between the two nations continues to grow, with daily cooperation across multiple domains.





The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification on 17 June confirming the proposed sale. According to the DSCA, the package is valued at $230 million and includes spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability, ancillary equipment, and other logistics and program support elements.





These provisions are designed to ensure the Indian Army can maintain operational readiness of its M777A2 systems.





India inducted the M777A2 ultra‑light howitzers under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program in 2017. The artillery guns, supplied by BAE Systems under a $542 million contract, are particularly suited for deployment in mountainous and high‑altitude terrain. Their lightweight design allows rapid transport by air, land, or sea, making them a crucial asset for India’s border defence posture.





The proposed sustainment package follows earlier approvals by the U.S. State Department in May, which cleared potential sales worth over $428 million. These included long‑term support for India’s AH‑64E Apache attack helicopters and additional sustainment for the M777A2 systems. Together, these deals underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence capabilities and strategic role in the Indo‑Pacific.





The DSCA highlighted that the package will enhance India’s ability to meet current and emerging security challenges, strengthen homeland defence, and deter regional threats. It also stressed that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region and will have no adverse impact on U.S. defence readiness. The principal contractor for the M777 support program will be BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, UK.





India’s M777A2 howitzers have already proven their worth in operational scenarios, particularly in high‑altitude regions where mobility and rapid deployment are essential. The sustainment package will ensure that these artillery systems remain combat‑ready, with adequate spares, technical support, and training for personnel. This will significantly bolster India’s long‑range firepower and readiness along sensitive borders.





The announcement also reflects the broader trajectory of Indo‑U.S. defence cooperation. Beyond artillery and helicopters, both nations are working on joint initiatives in unmanned systems, maritime security, and advanced technology transfers. The sustainment deal is therefore not just about equipment maintenance but also about reinforcing strategic trust and interoperability between the two militaries.





Agencies







