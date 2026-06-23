



Mumbai-based Exicom has successfully demonstrated its advanced IP Mesh Networking system with the Indian Army, achieving reliable communication over distances of 5 to 15 kilometres in varied terrains. This marks a significant step in India’s defence modernisation drive, enhancing secure battlefield connectivity and situational awareness.





Exicom’s trials with the Indian Army validated the robustness of its IP Mesh radios, which maintained seamless communication across diverse environments including dense forests, hilly regions, and open fields. The system proved effective in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight conditions, ensuring uninterrupted voice, video, and data transmission.





The IP Mesh technology is designed to be infrastructure-less and host-less, making it suitable for deployment across land, air, and sea platforms. During the trials, soldiers equipped with Exicom radios were able to share critical information in real time, coordinate operations, and maintain situational awareness even while on the move.





The network’s self-healing and adaptive capabilities ensured that connectivity was sustained despite dynamic battlefield conditions.





Exicom’s solution integrates seamlessly with existing Indian Army networks such as the Army Data Network (ADN) and AWAN, providing interoperability with both legacy and modern systems. The radios are secured with AES 256-bit encryption, offering protection against interception and ensuring confidentiality of communications. Features such as Low Probability of Intercept (LPI), Low Probability of Detection (LPD), and Low Probability of Exploitation (LPE) further enhance operational security.





The trials also highlighted the system’s scalability, enabling convoy commanders and tactical units to maintain fluid communication along extended routes. This capability is vital for modern battlefield operations where mobility and rapid response are critical. The technology supports integration with unmanned systems, drones, and autonomous vehicles, thereby extending its utility beyond conventional troop communication.





Exicom has been actively contributing to India’s defence modernisation under the Make in India initiative. Its collaboration with Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has enabled the development of indigenous IP Mesh radios tailored to the needs of Indian forces.





These radios are versatile, available in handheld, body-worn, vehicle-mounted, and drone-based repeater configurations, ensuring adaptability across tactical levels.





The successful trials underscore the importance of advanced communication systems in digitising the battlefield. Reliable mesh networking enhances command and control, logistics, intelligence preparation, and medical support within tactical battle areas. By ensuring secure and scalable connectivity, Exicom’s technology strengthens India’s defensive posture and supports the operational effectiveness of its armed forces.





The achievement also reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence technologies that reduce reliance on foreign systems. Exicom’s IP Mesh Networking solution represents a critical step towards building a self-reliant and technologically advanced military communication infrastructure.





Agencies







