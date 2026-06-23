



Rolls-Royce offers India a cleaner-sheet sixth-generation turbofan design with adaptive cycle technology and full intellectual property transfer, while Safran proposes an upgraded M88 derivative with proven service but limited future scalability.





For the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Rolls-Royce’s proposal appears more future-proof, though Safran’s offer leverages existing Rafale experience and faster timelines.





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program requires a powerful 110–130kN class turbofan engine to enable supercruise, stealth, and integration with future systems such as drone swarms and directed-energy weapons.





Both Rolls-Royce and Safran have submitted proposals to co-develop this critical powerplant with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Gas Turbine Research Establishment.





Safran’s proposal builds upon its M88 engine, currently powering the Rafale fighters in Indian service. The French company has offered an enhanced derivative with incremental improvements, including adaptive airflow modulation and variable geometry nozzles.





Safran has also pledged full technology transfer and intellectual property rights, a significant shift from earlier reluctance during the Kaveri revival program. Its advantage lies in proven reliability, existing offsets from the Rafale deal, and a major Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad that could serve as a hub for Indian aerospace.





However, analysts caution that the M88 architecture, designed for lighter airframes, may struggle to meet fifth-generation benchmarks such as sustained supercruise and low infrared signature.





Rolls-Royce, by contrast, has proposed a clean-sheet sixth-generation engine design. This includes a Variable Cycle Engine capable of switching bypass ratios mid-flight, enhancing both combat performance and fuel efficiency.





The British firm has already bench-tested adaptive cycle components under the Global Combat Air Program with Japan and Italy, giving it a technological edge. Its offer also includes a modular core design scalable to engines delivering 140–280 kN thrust, suitable for heavy fighters, transport aircraft, and even civil aviation.





Crucially, Rolls-Royce has committed to 100% technology transfer and full intellectual property ownership for India, ensuring strategic autonomy. The company has also proposed establishing a domestic aero gas turbine complex, reducing long-term costs and embedding India in the global supply chain.





The choice between Safran and Rolls-Royce is therefore a strategic one. Safran offers speed, familiarity, and integration with India’s Rafale ecosystem, while Rolls-Royce promises a leap into sixth-generation propulsion with unmatched sovereignty.





India’s Ministry of Defence is expected to finalise its recommendation by the end of 2025, a decision that will shape the future of Indian aerospace for decades.





The Math





Parameter Rolls-Royce-New 6th-Gen Design Safran-Enhanced M88 Derivative Powertrain/Engine New 6th-gen design Enhanced M88 derivative Thrust 110–130 kN scalable to 280 kN 110–125 kN Cycle Tech Variable Cycle Engine Adaptive airflow modulation IPR & ToT 100% transfer, full ownership Full transfer, revised from partial Development Stage Bench-tested adaptive components Early demonstrator phase Stealth Features Low IR signature, supercruise Limited supercruise capability Domestic Ecosystem Proposed aero gas turbine complex Hyderabad MRO facility Scalability Modular core for multiple platforms Primarily fighter-focused Partnerships GCAP with UK-Japan-Italy FCAS with France-Germany-Spain





In conclusion, the most strategically advantageous option for India lies with Rolls-Royce. While Safran’s proposal offers familiarity, proven reliability, and faster integration due to its Rafale ecosystem, it remains constrained by the M88 architecture, which may not fully meet the long-term demands of fifth-generation and sixth-generation combat aircraft.

Rolls-Royce, on the other hand, provides a clean-sheet sixth-generation turbofan design with adaptive cycle technology, scalability across thrust classes, and complete intellectual property transfer.

This ensures India’s sovereignty in engine development, embeds the country within the global supply chain, and future-proofs the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program. Therefore, Rolls-Royce’s offer represents the more future-ready and strategically autonomous choice for the Indian Air Force.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







