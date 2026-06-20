



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is being developed as a fifth‑generation stealth fighter that not only matches global benchmarks but also addresses flaws seen in platforms like the F‑35, with emphasis on reduced maintenance, higher reliability, and advanced AI‑enabled systems.





Planned for induction around 2035, it is designed to combine stealth, endurance, and digital combat capabilities while serving as a cornerstone of India’s aerospace self‑reliance.





The AMCA is envisioned as a twin‑engine, medium‑weight multirole stealth aircraft that integrates low‑observable design, long mission endurance, and advanced digital systems.





It is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency under DRDO, with private sector participation following the release of formal Requests for Proposal. This marks a structural shift in India’s defence manufacturing strategy, with shortlisted consortia including Tata Advanced Systems, L&T‑BEL, and Bharat Forge‑BEML competing to build prototypes.





A defining feature of the AMCA is its focus on higher reliability and reduced maintenance downtime. The aircraft will incorporate an Integrated Vehicle Health Management system to monitor systems in real time and predict maintenance needs before failures occur.





Alongside this, a Flight Data Management System with AI‑based processing will interpret telemetry data during missions, ensuring faster analysis of system behaviour and reducing ground servicing requirements.





The program draws lessons from existing fifth‑generation fighters such as the F‑35, which face challenges with radar‑absorbent material coatings, complex software ecosystems, and logistics‑heavy maintenance. By simplifying maintenance cycles and improving system reliability, the AMCA aims to avoid high operating costs and fleet availability issues that have affected other stealth platforms.





The aircraft will feature advanced sensing and AI integration, with multiple sensor systems capable of detecting micro‑level changes such as thermal variations and hydraulic pressure shifts. These inputs will be processed through AI algorithms to enhance situational awareness and accelerate decision‑making during combat. This capability is central to modern doctrines of “first detect, first strike, first survive.”





The AMCA’s mission profile includes air superiority, deep strike, suppression of enemy air defences, and precision ground attack. It will carry approximately 1,500 kilograms of internal weapons to maintain stealth, with external payload options available when stealth is not required. It is expected to operate at altitudes up to 55,000 feet, with supercruise capability and advanced avionics forming part of its baseline design.





Recent reports confirm that India has secured 600 acres in Andhra Pradesh for a ₹1 lakh crore AMCA stealth fighter hub, which will manufacture around 140 jets in its initial phase, with expansion planned for up to 250 aircraft. This facility will host prototype development, assembly, and testing, symbolising India’s intent to establish parallel production lines and reduce dependence on a single public‑sector entity.





Design choices also prioritise aerodynamic performance over payload capacity, with the internal weapons bay configured for four hard points. This trade‑off enhances manoeuvrability, survivability, and operational reach, giving the Indian Air Force a decisive edge in contested airspace.





The AMCA is also expected to incorporate select sixth‑generation features such as Fly‑by‑Light systems and Collaborative Combat Aircraft integration, enabling manned‑unmanned teaming with loyal wingman drones.





The initial AMCA MK‑1 variant will be powered by GE-F414 engines, while the MK‑2 aims to feature a co‑developed indigenous engine.





This reflects India’s strategic ambition to master jet engine technology, one of the most complex areas of aerospace engineering. The phased induction strategy ensures immediate operational capability while aligning with long‑term self‑reliance goals.





The AMCA program is therefore not only about building India’s first stealth fighter but also about shaping the future of warfare doctrine, strengthening the aerospace ecosystem, and positioning India among the select nations capable of producing advanced fifth‑generation and transitional sixth‑generation aircraft.





Agencies







