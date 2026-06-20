



Twin roadside explosions in Pakistan’s northwest have claimed at least seven lives and left three others injured in a brutal incident that underscores the worsening security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack took place in Bannu district, an area that has repeatedly witnessed militant violence in recent years.





According to police reports, the first blast was triggered by a remote‑controlled improvised explosive device that targeted a private pickup truck carrying passengers.





The explosion killed several people instantly and left others wounded. As survivors were being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment in another vehicle, a second device detonated, compounding the devastation and inflicting further casualties.





Police officer Yasir Afridi confirmed that three individuals sustained injuries in the twin blasts. The deliberate targeting of both the initial victims and those attempting to provide aid highlights the ruthless tactics employed by insurgents in the region. Such secondary attacks are designed to maximise casualties and spread fear among local communities.





The use of improvised explosive devices has long been a hallmark of militant operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where insurgent groups exploit the rugged terrain and porous border with Afghanistan to mount attacks. Bannu district, in particular, has been repeatedly struck by bombings and ambushes, making it one of the most volatile areas in the province.





The incident reflects a broader pattern of escalating violence in Pakistan’s northwest, where both civilians and security personnel have been frequent targets.





The destruction of vehicles and the disruption of emergency medical response in this case further illustrate the vulnerability of local infrastructure and the immense challenges faced by authorities in safeguarding communities.





The twin blasts are likely to prompt intensified security operations in Bannu and surrounding districts. However, the persistence of such attacks demonstrates the continuing ability of militant networks to strike at will, undermining stability and deepening the humanitarian toll on already traumatised populations.





Agencies







