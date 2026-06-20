



ISRO has formally issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the private industry for the manufacture of three small satellites, widely believed to be part of the SAMOOHA Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) constellation. This marks a significant step in India’s strategy to integrate private sector capabilities into sensitive space-based surveillance programs.





The Indian Space Research Organisation has opened the bidding process through its e-procurement portal, inviting qualified private firms to undertake the assembly, integration, and testing of three small satellites.





These satellites are expected to be part of the SAMOOHA ELINT program, which is designed to enhance India’s electronic intelligence gathering capabilities from orbit. The RFP specifies outsourcing of satellite realisation, signalling a clear intent to leverage private industry expertise in satellite manufacturing.





The SAMOOHA ELINT satellites are believed to be compact, agile spacecraft optimised for intercepting and analysing electronic signals across multiple frequency bands. Such satellites are critical for monitoring adversary communications, radar emissions, and other electronic signatures, thereby strengthening India’s situational awareness and strategic deterrence posture. The constellation is expected to provide persistent coverage over regions of interest, with data feeding into India’s defence and intelligence networks.





The RFP comes at a time when ISRO, through its commercial and regulatory arms such as NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and IN-SPACe, is actively encouraging private participation in both civilian and defence-related space projects.





The outsourcing of small satellite manufacturing reflects a broader policy shift towards building a robust ecosystem where private firms can contribute to national security missions alongside traditional scientific and commercial applications.





The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bangalore is understood to be the nodal agency overseeing this procurement. The tender documentation highlights requirements for assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) outsourcing, which indicates that private industry will play a direct role in delivering flight-ready satellites.





This is a departure from earlier models where private firms were largely restricted to component supply rather than full satellite realisation.





The SAMOOHA program itself has been under quiet development, with reports suggesting that it will eventually comprise a cluster of small satellites working in tandem to provide wide-area electronic intelligence coverage.





The three satellites covered under the current RFP are likely to form the initial tranche of this constellation. Their deployment would mark India’s entry into a new phase of space-based ELINT capability, comparable to systems fielded by major powers.





Private industry participation in such sensitive missions underscores the growing trust between ISRO and domestic aerospace firms. Companies with proven track records in satellite subsystems, integration, and testing are expected to bid. This initiative also aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation agenda, which emphasises indigenous capability development and reduced reliance on foreign suppliers.





The timing of the RFP is significant, as India faces increasing strategic challenges in its neighbourhood. Space-based electronic intelligence will provide critical inputs for monitoring military activity, tracking hostile radar deployments, and ensuring early warning against potential threats. The SAMOOHA satellites, once operational, will complement India’s existing reconnaissance and communication assets, creating a layered surveillance architecture.





This development also reflects India’s ambition to expand its space industry footprint. By involving private firms in high-value defence-linked satellite programs, ISRO is fostering a competitive ecosystem that can deliver both commercial and strategic outputs. The outsourcing model is expected to accelerate production timelines, reduce costs, and build industrial capacity for future missions.





Agencies







