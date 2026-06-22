



India’s most powerful submarine weapon is not designed to fight conventional battles but to guarantee nuclear deterrence, as per an analysis by TOI.





The Arihant-class SSBNs, carrying long-range ballistic missiles, ensure survivability and second-strike capability, while India is only now moving towards building indigenous SSNs for conventional undersea warfare.





Submarines powered by nuclear reactors fall into two distinct categories. SSNs, or nuclear-powered attack submarines, are built to hunt enemy submarines and warships, gather intelligence, escort carrier groups and conduct conventional strike missions.





SSBNs, or nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, are designed primarily to carry nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and provide a country’s second-strike nuclear capability. Both use nuclear propulsion, allowing them to remain submerged for months, but their missions are fundamentally different. One is built to fight wars, the other to prevent them.





An SSN is essentially a stealth hunter. It is among the most versatile naval platforms ever built. Attack submarines are equipped with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, land-attack cruise missiles and advanced sonar systems.





They are faster and more manoeuvrable than SSBNs, as speed and stealth are critical to their missions. The world’s leading SSN operators include the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China. Their attack submarines routinely shadow adversary fleets, monitor chokepoints and conduct covert surveillance operations.





An SSBN serves a very different purpose. Its primary mission is strategic nuclear deterrence. These submarines carry submarine-launched ballistic missiles, many armed with nuclear warheads. Hidden in vast ocean areas, they are extremely difficult to detect and destroy.





Even if an adversary eliminates land-based missiles and air bases, SSBNs can survive and retaliate. This guaranteed ability to respond is known as second-strike capability. SSBNs are therefore considered the crown jewels of deterrence, forming the most survivable leg of the nuclear triad alongside land-based missiles and aircraft-delivered nuclear weapons.





SSBNs are generally larger than SSNs because they must carry ballistic missiles in vertical launch tubes. Their design emphasises stealth and endurance rather than agility. SSNs, by contrast, prioritise speed, manoeuvrability and combat flexibility. While an SSN might spend months stalking an adversary’s submarine, an SSBN spends the same period avoiding detection entirely.





India today operates a fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines under the Arihant-class programme. The lead vessel, INS Arihant, entered service in 2016, completing India’s nuclear triad. It was followed by INS Arighat in 2024, and INS Aridhaman in April 2026, with a fourth boat, S4, now undergoing sea trials and expected to join service by 2027.





These submarines carry India’s indigenous K-series submarine-launched ballistic missiles, including the K-15 with a range of 750–1,500 kilometres and the longer-range K-4 with a 3,500-kilometre reach.





The expanded hull of INS Aridhaman allows for greater missile payloads, enhancing India’s deterrent posture. Together, these boats provide India with a credible sea-based nuclear deterrent, capable of continuous patrols and survivable second-strike capability.





India does not yet operate an indigenous fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines. The Navy has gained experience through leased Russian Akula-class SSNs, most notably INS Chakra, but these were returned due to maintenance issues.





Plans for indigenous SSNs under Project 77 have been approved, with construction of the first two boats underway. These SSNs, displacing nearly 10,000 tons and powered by advanced reactors, are expected to enter service in the mid-2030s. They will operate across the Indian Ocean Region, monitor Chinese naval activity, protect carrier battle groups and escort SSBNs during patrols.





SSNs and SSBNs complement each other. SSBNs provide nuclear deterrence but require protection. Enemy attack submarines constantly seek to track ballistic missile submarines, and SSNs are essential to shield them.





As China expands its naval presence in the Indian Ocean, Indian planners increasingly view SSNs as vital for maintaining undersea dominance.





The long-term strategy is to field both strong SSBN and SSN fleets, mirroring the balanced forces of the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.





India’s deadliest submarine weapon, the SSBN, is not built to fight battles but to prevent them. Its mission is to ensure survivability and deterrence, while the future SSN fleet will provide the combat edge needed to dominate the underwater battlespace.





Agencies







