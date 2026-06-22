HAL cannot simply replace the GE F404 engines powering the TEJAS MK-1A with an alternative option. The aircraft is structurally and aerodynamically designed around this engine, meaning any substitution would require years of redesign, testing, and certification.





While indigenous efforts like the Kaveri 2.0 are progressing, they are only expected to become viable in the mid‑2030s.





Accelerating the Kaveri turbofan program has become a strategic imperative for India’s aerospace sector. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and private industry partners, must intensify efforts to compress development timelines through expanded testing infrastructure, international technology partnerships, and increased funding allocations.





Fast‑tracking metallurgy research, high‑pressure turbine blade design, and advanced digital engine control systems will be critical to bridging the technological gap. By leveraging simulation‑based design and parallel certification processes, India can reduce the traditional 15‑year cycle of engine development to under a decade, ensuring that the Kaveri 2.0 is ready to power the TEJAS MK‑1A during its mid‑life upgrade rather than being deferred to future platforms.





Equally important is the creation of a robust ecosystem for indigenous engine production. Establishing dedicated supply chains for critical components such as single‑crystal turbine blades, ceramic matrix composites, and high‑temperature alloys will insulate the program from external disruptions.





Collaboration with Indian academic institutions and defence start‑ups can accelerate innovation in propulsion technologies, while joint ventures with friendly nations may provide access to niche expertise without compromising strategic autonomy.





By prioritising the Kaveri 2.0 as a national mission, India can not only secure the TEJAS MK‑1A’s operational independence but also lay the foundation for powering future indigenous fighters, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and advanced transport aircraft. This acceleration will transform India’s aerospace sector from a dependent buyer into a self‑reliant producer of cutting‑edge propulsion systems.





However, the TEJAS MK-1A program is tightly bound to the GE F404‑IN20 engine. HAL’s Chairman has confirmed that there is no contingency plan or “Plan B” for engine replacement.





Fighter aircraft are not modular platforms where engines can be swapped easily. The F404 was chosen first, and the airframe was then engineered around its specific thrust, weight, intake, and vibration characteristics. This makes the engine the core of the design rather than a replaceable component.





Replacing the F404 with a European or Russian alternative would demand a complete redesign of the TEJAS MK-1A. The air intakes are shaped to deliver airflow tailored to the GE engine’s requirements. A different engine would require new intake channels to prevent stalling. Structural mounts would need rebuilding to handle altered vibration and weight profiles.





The Full Authority Digital Engine Control software would have to be rewritten to integrate with the TEJAS’s mission computers and flight control systems. Even the rear fuselage would require re‑engineering to manage different nozzle sizes, exhaust heat, and thrust outputs. Such changes would trigger a fresh cycle of wind‑tunnel testing, flight trials, and certification, potentially delaying the program by five to seven years.





HAL has acknowledged that while engine delays have slowed deliveries, production of airframes has continued. Several TEJAS MK-1A units are already complete and awaiting engines.





Recent reports suggest GE has invested heavily to resolve supply chain bottlenecks, and deliveries have resumed. HAL remains confident that revised schedules will be met, ensuring the Indian Air Force receives the aircraft without further drastic disruption.





India’s long‑term solution lies in indigenous engine development. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment is advancing the Kaveri 2.0 program, which is expected to replace the F404 during the TEJAS MK-1A’s mid‑life upgrade phase in the mid‑2030s.





This effort is strategically vital, as dependence on foreign suppliers exposes India to vulnerabilities in supply chains and geopolitical shifts. The Kaveri 2.0 aims to provide autonomy, lifecycle cost control, and performance tuning tailored to Indian conditions, including high‑altitude bases and extreme climates.





In the immediate term, however, HAL has no feasible alternative to the GE F404. Any attempt to integrate a different engine would risk derailing the TEJAS program at a time when the Indian Air Force urgently needs new aircraft to address squadron shortages.





The pragmatic path forward is to rely on GE’s resumed deliveries while accelerating indigenous development for future independence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







