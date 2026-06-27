



INS Sudarshini has reached the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 June 2026 as part of its landmark Lokayan 26 expedition, marking a major milestone in India’s maritime outreach and strengthening naval ties with the United States.





The ship’s arrival coincides with preparations for the Sail250 Maryland celebrations, commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.





The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived in Baltimore after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia. The passage included a transit through the historic Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, where the vessel passed beneath several iconic mid-Atlantic bridges. This leg of the journey highlighted both seamanship and symbolic connectivity between maritime communities.





The visit is regarded as an important milestone in the Lokayan 26 expedition. It underscores the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. The deployment is designed not only to showcase India’s maritime heritage but also to reinforce strategic naval partnerships across the Atlantic.





During its stay in Baltimore, INS Sudarshini will undertake maritime engagement activities and community outreach programs. These will precede the Sail250 Maryland celebrations, which commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The ship’s presence is expected to draw significant public interest, offering opportunities for cultural exchange and naval diplomacy.





Prior to arriving in Baltimore, INS Sudarshini participated in the Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from 19 to 23 June 2026. At Norfolk, the vessel joined tall ships from across the world and represented India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade. These events allowed India to showcase its naval traditions on an international stage.





The transoceanic voyage began from Kochi and has already covered more than 13,000 nautical miles over five months before reaching Norfolk. This extensive journey reflects India’s long-standing seafaring traditions and its commitment to maritime outreach.





The expedition embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the ancient Indian ethos of “the world is one family,” aiming to foster friendship, cooperation, and mutual trust among nations.





INS Sudarshini is a sail training ship of the Indian Navy. It is used to train naval personnel in traditional sailing skills while simultaneously promoting maritime diplomacy and international engagement. The vessel thus serves both as a platform for professional training and as a symbol of India’s maritime heritage.





Earlier, on 31 May 2026, INS Sudarshini departed from Antigua after a four-day port call. That visit marked another milestone in India’s maritime outreach, enhancing cooperation with Caribbean nations under Lokayan 26.





During the Antigua stopover, the ship hosted several dignitaries, including Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The Commanding Officer also met Brigadier Telbert Benjamin, Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, further strengthening bilateral defence ties.





The Baltimore visit comes at a time when India and the United States are deepening defence cooperation. Earlier this month, the two countries held the 29th edition of Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Hawaii, co-chaired by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of India and Lieutenant General Joel Vowell of the US Army Pacific.





These discussions focused on enhancing interoperability, expanding professional exchanges, and deepening military collaboration in support of shared security interests. The arrival of INS Sudarshini in Baltimore thus complements broader strategic efforts to reinforce India-US defence relations.





ANI







