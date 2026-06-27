



The Indian Coast Guard has formally commissioned ICGS Akshay, the fourth vessel in the Adamya-class series of eight fast patrol vessels being built by Goa Shipyard Limited.





The commissioning ceremony took place at GSL’s facility in Vasco, Goa, in the presence of senior Coast Guard officials and government dignitaries.





Among those attending were Parama Sen, Additional Secretary (Personnel), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance; Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander of Coast Guard Region (West); and Inspector General Jyotindra Singh, Deputy Director General (HRD).





ICGS Akshay, designated Yard 1273, was launched on 6 January 2025 alongside the third vessel in the series, ICGS Amulya, using GSL’s advanced ship-lift system. The vessel carries more than 65 percent indigenous content, underscoring India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





It is equipped with advanced Controllable Pitch Propeller propulsion systems, making the Adamya-class the first in the Coast Guard fleet to adopt CPP-based propulsion technology. This system is paired with two powerful 3,000 kW diesel engines, enhancing manoeuvrability and operational efficiency.





Each Adamya-class vessel measures 52 metres in length and has a displacement of 320 tonnes. The ships are operated by a complement of six officers and 35 sailors. They are purpose-built for a wide range of missions, including fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone surveillance, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy missions, and search and rescue duties. Their versatility ensures that they can respond effectively to both security and humanitarian challenges in India’s maritime domain.





The weapon systems fitted on the class include a 30mm CRN 91 naval gun and two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled machine guns. These provide the vessels with credible firepower to deter and neutralise threats during patrols and interdiction missions.





The integration of modern weapons with advanced propulsion and navigation systems makes the Adamya-class a significant leap in the Coast Guard’s capability enhancement.





The commissioning of ICGS Akshay reflects India’s continued emphasis on indigenous shipbuilding and maritime modernisation. Goa Shipyard Limited has emerged as a key contributor to this effort, delivering technologically advanced platforms that strengthen India’s coastal security architecture.





The Adamya-class series is expected to play a vital role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests, particularly in the face of evolving regional challenges such as smuggling, piracy, and illegal fishing activities.





The induction of Akshay also comes at a time when maritime security dynamics in Asia are becoming increasingly complex, with China’s expanding maritime tactics raising concerns across the region. The strengthening of India’s Coast Guard fleet through indigenous vessels like the Adamya-class represents a proactive step in ensuring preparedness and resilience against emerging threats.





Agencies







