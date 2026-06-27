



Dassault Aviation is actively scouting for an Indian partner to locally manufacture the wings of Rafale fighter jets, a move that would deepen Indo‑French defence collaboration and expand India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





This initiative follows the ongoing fuselage production partnership with Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad and signals Dassault’s intent to broaden industrial participation under the ‘Make in India’ framework.





Dassault Aviation has already signed four Production Transfer Agreements with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to produce Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad. This marks the first time Rafale fuselages are being built outside France, with production expected to begin in 2028.





The facility is designed to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, underscoring the scale of the commitment. The wings, however, represent another critical structural component, and Dassault is now seeking a capable Indian partner to take on this responsibility.





The wings of a fighter aircraft are among its most complex and precision‑engineered parts, requiring advanced composite materials, aerodynamic expertise, and high‑tolerance manufacturing.





By localising wing production, Dassault aims to strengthen India’s role in the global Rafale supply chain while ensuring cost efficiency and operational sovereignty for the Indian Air Force. This would also diversify India’s aerospace industrial base beyond fuselage assembly, creating new hubs of expertise in high‑end Aerostructures.





India’s aerospace sector has already demonstrated capability in producing advanced components. Tata Advanced Systems manufactures fuselage sections, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has decades of experience in wing production for aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su‑30MKI and the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS.





Dassault’s search for a wing partner is therefore expected to attract interest from both private and public sector firms, with HAL and Tata among the frontrunners. The final choice will likely depend on technical expertise, production capacity, and alignment with India’s self‑reliance goals.





This development comes at a time when India is negotiating the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighters under the Multi‑Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. Nearly 90 of these aircraft are expected to be manufactured in India, with indigenous content rising to 40–50 per cent.





Local wing production would significantly contribute to this target, ensuring that critical Aerostructures are not imported but built domestically. It would also reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and create thousands of skilled jobs in India’s aerospace sector.





Strategically, the localisation of wing production enhances India’s bargaining position in defence procurement. It demonstrates Dassault’s willingness to transfer sensitive manufacturing processes, reinforcing trust between the two nations.





For India, it represents a step closer to achieving operational autonomy, especially in integrating indigenous weapons systems such as the Astra missile and BrahMos‑NG cruise missile onto Rafale platforms.





The Rafale has already proven its combat effectiveness in Indian service, with 36 aircraft inducted since 2016. Expanding production to include wings in India will not only accelerate delivery schedules but also embed advanced aerospace technologies within the country’s industrial ecosystem. This aligns with India’s broader ambition to become a global hub for defence manufacturing and export.





Agencies







