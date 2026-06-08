



Larsen & Toubro has signed a landmark ₹18,600 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government, spanning three sectors — data centres, electronics manufacturing, and shipbuilding — with the projects expected to generate over 8,200 jobs and strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem.





The agreement was formalised at the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan. This marks the first major industrial MoU signed under the new government, signalling a strong push towards digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and strategic defence capabilities.





The largest component of the investment is a ₹15,000 crore hyperscale and edge AI data centre expansion in Kanchipuram district, designed to meet the rising demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence applications, and secure data storage.





The facility will create around 500 jobs and is expected to position Tamil Nadu as a leading hub for digital infrastructure in South Asia. The state government has emphasised that this project will be critical in supporting its ambition to build a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2036.





The second project involves ₹2,500 crore investment in electronics and electrical systems manufacturing in Coimbatore, generating approximately 2,000 jobs.





This facility will cater to both domestic and global demand, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s electronics ecosystem and complementing India’s broader push for self-reliance in high-technology manufacturing.





L&T has indicated that the unit will integrate advanced testing infrastructure, in-house R&D, and technology partnerships to deliver market-ready solutions across industrial robotics, power electronics, and mobility platforms.





The third project is the ₹1,100 crore expansion of L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard in Tiruvallur district, expected to create nearly 5,700 jobs. The expansion will enhance the shipyard’s ability to handle vessels from the Indian Navy, US Navy, and UK Royal Navy, while also supporting offshore wind installation and fabrication infrastructure.





This development is seen as a strategic boost to India’s maritime capabilities, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s role in global shipbuilding and defence supply chains. The shipyard expansion will also contribute to the offshore wind supply chain, aligning with India’s renewable energy ambitions.





Together, these three projects represent a multi-sectoral expansion that will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s digital infrastructure, deepen its electronics manufacturing base, and enhance its coastal and defence industrial capabilities.





The state government has highlighted that the investments will generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to its long-term goal of expanding the economy to USD 1.5 trillion by 2036.





The MoU also underscores L&T’s strategy of integrating advanced electronics, digital infrastructure, and defence manufacturing into its core engineering portfolio.





Industry observers note that this move positions L&T as a critical player in India’s industrial transformation, with Tamil Nadu emerging as a key beneficiary of this expansion.





Agencies







