



Nepal’s diplomatic tone has shifted markedly in recent days, following the controversy sparked by Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s remarks on the border issue.





The backlash within Nepal highlighted the risks of politicising sensitive territorial matters, and the new government has moved quickly to recalibrate its approach. Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal’s visit to New Delhi was presented as a deliberate reset, with Kathmandu signalling that it carries “no old baggage” in its dealings with India. His description of India as Nepal’s “most important partner” underscored the intent to move beyond rhetoric and focus on pragmatic cooperation.





During the visit, Khanal held substantive discussions with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a figure whose involvement is significant given his central role in shaping India’s security and strategic policy.





The talks reportedly focused on border security, strategic trust, connectivity, and regional stability. Doval’s participation indicates that India views this engagement not merely as routine diplomacy but as part of a broader effort to stabilise ties and address long-standing irritants.





His presence also suggests that New Delhi is keen to ensure that security concerns and trust-building measures are firmly embedded in the bilateral agenda.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reinforced this message by speaking of a “decisive shift” in India-Nepal relations. His remarks point to a recognition that the relationship has often been weighed down by historical disputes and political sensitivities, but that both sides now see value in charting a forward-looking course.





For India, Nepal remains a priority partner under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, and for Nepal, India’s economic rise and regional influence present opportunities that cannot be ignored. The emphasis on connectivity and regional stability reflects shared interests in infrastructure, trade, and energy cooperation.





The recalibration of Nepal’s foreign policy appears to be driven by the new government’s desire to avoid unnecessary confrontation and to focus instead on development-oriented diplomacy. By distancing itself from the border gaffe and highlighting partnership with India, Kathmandu is signalling that it seeks to strengthen ties rather than allow disputes to dominate the narrative. This approach also aligns with Nepal’s broader need to attract investment, enhance connectivity, and integrate more deeply into regional frameworks where India plays a leading role.





Doval’s involvement matters because it elevates the dialogue to the level of strategic trust and security coordination. His engagement ensures that sensitive issues such as border management and cross-border security are addressed with seriousness and clarity.





It also demonstrates India’s willingness to treat Nepal as a partner in regional stability rather than as a peripheral neighbour. For Nepal, this provides reassurance that its concerns will be heard at the highest levels of India’s security establishment.





The future of India-Nepal relations will depend on whether this reset can be sustained beyond the immediate controversy. If both sides continue to emphasise connectivity, trade, and strategic trust, the partnership could evolve into a more resilient and mutually beneficial relationship.





The decisive tone adopted by Jaishankar and the constructive engagement led by Khanal suggest that both governments are aware of the stakes and are prepared to invest in building a stable foundation. The challenge will be to ensure that political rhetoric does not derail progress and that mechanisms for dialogue remain robust enough to handle sensitive issues.





Agencies











