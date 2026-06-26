



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has achieved another milestone in India’s indigenous shipbuilding programme with the keel laying of the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel for the Indian Coast Guard.





The ceremony took place at MDL’s Nhava Yard in Mumbai on 25 June, attended by senior officials from the Coast Guard, MDL and classification societies.





This vessel is part of a series of six NGOPVs being built under a contract signed with the Indian Coast Guard on 20 December 2023. The ships are being indigenously designed, developed and constructed by MDL, reflecting the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The keel-laying ceremony is a major milestone in the construction process, symbolising the steady progress of the NGOPV program. It was attended by DIG Vivek Sharma, Principal Director (Technical Services) of the Indian Coast Guard, Rajeev Ranjan, Executive Director (Production) of MDL, along with senior officials from MDL, the Coast Guard and classification representatives.





The Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels are being equipped with modern machinery and advanced systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard. These vessels are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening coastal surveillance, maritime security and law enforcement operations in Indian waters.





The NGOPVs are designed to provide extended endurance and flexibility for a wide range of missions, including anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance. They will also support law enforcement operations in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, ensuring the protection of offshore assets and maritime interests.





MDL’s involvement in the NGOPV program highlights its growing role as one of India’s premier defence shipbuilders. The company has already delivered several frontline warships and submarines to the Indian Navy and continues to expand its portfolio with advanced patrol vessels for the Coast Guard.





The NGOPV project is part of a broader effort to modernise India’s maritime forces, ensuring they are equipped with state-of-the-art platforms to meet evolving security challenges. These vessels will significantly enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard India’s vast coastline and respond effectively to emerging threats in the maritime domain.





Agencies







