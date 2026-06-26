



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-day State visit to Seychelles from 27 to 29 June, where he will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the island nation’s National Day as the Guest of Honour.





The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit on Thursday, noting that this will be the Prime Minister’s first trip to Seychelles in over a decade, following his last visit in 2015.





The visit comes at a time when India is seeking to deepen its strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean Region under its Vision Mahasagar, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The invitation was extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, who will host Prime Minister Modi during the commemorative events.





Prime Minister Modi will participate in Seychelles’ 50th National Day celebrations, underscoring the close diplomatic and strategic partnership between the two nations. A contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will also take part in the commemorative activities, highlighting the defence and maritime cooperation between the two countries.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation. This will include discussions on maritime security, defence, development partnership, capacity building and economic collaboration. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Indian Ocean Region and cooperation among Global South countries.





In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi will address the National Assembly of Seychelles. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora, emphasising India’s longstanding people-to-people and cultural ties with the archipelago.





These engagements are expected to reinforce the historical and cultural bonds that underpin the bilateral relationship.





The government has stated that India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people connections. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision Mahasagar and in India’s wider commitment to the Global South.





The Ministry of External Affairs added that the visit is expected to reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries and reinforce their shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across sectors. India has been one of Seychelles’ key development partners, supporting infrastructure projects, maritime security, coastal surveillance, healthcare, education and capacity building.





The two countries have also maintained close defence cooperation, with India assisting Seychelles in enhancing its maritime capabilities and safeguarding the western Indian Ocean.





This includes the provision of patrol vessels, radar systems and training support for Seychelles’ defence personnel. India has also contributed to the construction of coastal infrastructure and has supported Seychelles in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations.





Prime Minister Modi’s presence as Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations is expected to symbolise India’s enduring commitment to Seychelles and the wider Indian Ocean Region. The visit will not only celebrate fifty years of Seychelles’ independence but also highlight the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Victoria in maritime security, sustainable development and regional cooperation.





Agencies







