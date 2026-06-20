Husky-20 Hovercraft





Kalashnikov Group is set to make one of its most comprehensive appearances in India at the Homeland Security Expo 2026, showcasing a wide spectrum of defence technologies ranging from UAVs and hovercraft to counter-drone firearms and soldier survival equipment.





The exhibition underscores Russia’s deepening defence partnership with India, building on the AK-203 rifle joint venture and signalling broader cooperation across multiple sectors.





New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan will host the 10th India Homeland Security Expo on 24 and 25 June 2026. The event is a major fixture in the regional defence calendar, attracting procurement officials, security professionals, and industry leaders.





Kalashnikov Group will occupy stand B31 with a 72-square-metre footprint, its largest in India to date, and will present a product line-up largely new to Indian audiences.





The Husky-20 hovercraft will headline the naval segment. With a payload capacity of up to 20 tonnes, it is designed for operations in shallow water, marshland, ice, and coastal terrain where conventional craft cannot function. This reflects Kalashnikov’s lesser-known but steadily developing shipbuilding arm.





In small arms, the MR1 carbine, a .308 calibre police sniper rifle derived from the Dragunov, will debut in India. Alongside it, two counter-UAV shotguns, the Saiga and MR-155, will be displayed. These use anti-drone 12 GA cartridges specifically engineered to neutralise FPV drones, highlighting the growing importance of counter-drone solutions in modern security operations.





Unmanned aerial systems will be a focal point. Kalashnikov will showcase the ultralight Karakurt and Goliath UAVs, designed for rapid deployment in environments unsuitable for larger systems. The SKAT 350 M “GARUDA” reconnaissance UAV will also be presented, notable for achieving a record altitude of 9,500 metres during Himalayan trials. Built to withstand electronic warfare conditions, GARUDA’s relevance to India’s high-altitude operational needs is clear.





The exhibit will also feature soldier-support technologies. The Aquapor individual water filter, based on track-etched membrane technology, ensures safe drinking water from any source.





The North flameless chemical food heater, activated by water or snow, provides heat without open flames, reducing risk in sensitive environments. Specialised uniform kits for cold, high-altitude conditions will also be displayed, addressing the inadequacy of standard military clothing in extreme climates.





Kalashnikov’s presence in India is reinforced by its joint venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), which has been producing AK-203 rifles in Uttar Pradesh since 2021. These rifles have gained operational credibility with Indian forces.





The venture marks a shift from a buyer-seller dynamic to localised production and long-term cooperation. Maxim Karavaev, Director of Business Development in India, emphasised the group’s readiness to expand into UAVs, shipbuilding, tactical medicine, and specialised uniforms, noting that most products on display have been tested in combat conditions.





Kalashnikov Group dominates Russian small arms manufacturing, accounting for 95% of domestic production and 25% of global automatic small arms output. Its exports reach over 25 countries.





The group’s portfolio now extends beyond firearms to UAVs, assault boats, missile systems, and specialised transport equipment. Its legacy traces back to Mikhail Kalashnikov, whose AK-47 became the most produced firearm in history, renowned for reliability and simplicity. His design philosophy continues to shape the group’s products today.





The Homeland Security Expo will feature over 300 exhibitors from 25 countries, with more than 10,000 visitors expected. Kalashnikov’s expansive showcase signals its intent to deepen engagement with India across multiple defence and security domains, positioning itself as a long-term partner in India’s evolving security landscape.





Agencies







