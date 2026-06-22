



The United States has formally notified the sale of sustainment support services for India’s AH‑64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra‑Light Howitzers, valued at a combined USD 482.2 million, reinforcing the strategic defence partnership between Washington and New Delhi.





The packages, cleared under the Foreign Military Sales programme, are designed to ensure long‑term operational readiness of these critical platforms without altering the regional military balance.





The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued the notifications in the Federal Register on 17 June, following the Department of State’s earlier communication to Congress on 18 May. These approvals cover logistics, training, technical assistance, and depot‑level support, rather than new weapons systems, highlighting the emphasis on sustainment and reliability.





India inducted the M777A2 Ultra‑Light Howitzers to strengthen artillery capabilities in mountainous terrain, particularly in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The howitzers, procured under the FMS route, are prized for their mobility and ability to deliver precision firepower in high‑altitude conditions.





The sustainment package for the M777A2 is estimated at USD 230 million and includes ancillary items, spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, and depot capability. BAE Systems, headquartered in Cumbria, United Kingdom, will serve as the principal contractor for this programme.





The Indian Army also operates the AH‑64E Apache, widely regarded as one of the most advanced combat helicopters globally. Equipped with Hellfire missiles, Hydra rockets, and a 30mm chain gun, the Apache provides precision strike and battlefield support capabilities across diverse operational environments.





The sustainment package for the Apache fleet is valued at USD 198.2 million and encompasses US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and related programme support. Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin will act as the principal contractors for this deal.





The Department of Defence emphasised that these proposed sales will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the US‑India strategic relationship. India, recognised as a major defence partner, continues to play a vital role in promoting political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo‑Pacific and South Asia regions.





The packages are expected to improve India’s ability to meet current and future threats, bolster homeland defence, and deter regional adversaries. Importantly, the US clarified that the sales would not adversely affect its own defence readiness or alter the basic military balance in the region.





These sustainment deals follow a series of high‑value defence procurements by India, including the induction of Apaches in 2019 to replace ageing Mi‑35 helicopters and the acquisition of M777 howitzers to enhance artillery firepower.





They also coincide with India’s broader modernisation drive, which includes indigenous drone programs, long‑range kamikaze UAV projects, and major procurement packages for transport aircraft and missile systems. The timing underscores India’s dual approach of combining indigenous innovation with international collaboration to secure its strategic frontiers.





By ensuring long‑term support for platforms already in service, these agreements highlight the maturity of the US‑India defence partnership.





They reflect a pragmatic recognition that sustainment and readiness are as critical as acquisition, ensuring that India’s frontline systems remain battle‑ready in diverse operational theatres.





PTI







