



Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani personally reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to convey his condolences over the tragic death of 12 Indian nationals in the Ras Laffan LNG facility blast.





The phone call underscored the gravity of the incident and the shared grief between the two nations.





Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the Qatari leader for his gesture and shared details of the conversation in a post on X. He noted that both leaders extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens living and working in Qatar.





Modi emphasised that India and Qatar stand united in supporting the affected families and reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership. He stated, “We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.” He added that India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguard their citizens and stand in solidarity with each other.





The Embassy of India in Doha had earlier confirmed that 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in the Ras Laffan incident on Sunday night. It also reported that the injured are in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical treatment. The Embassy extended its condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls.





QatarEnergy, in an updated statement on Monday, confirmed that 13 people had died in the explosion and subsequent fire, while 66 others were undergoing medical treatment. The company clarified that none of the injured were in life-threatening condition.





QatarEnergy expressed condolences to the families of the victims, noting that the deceased included Indian and Pakistani nationals. The injured comprised citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal. The company pledged full support to those affected and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.





The company stressed that the incident was an operational accident and not sabotage or hostile in nature. It revealed that production at the Barzan gas facility had been completely halted since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements and had only restarted two days before the tragedy.





QatarEnergy confirmed that its emergency response teams, along with Qatar’s Civil Defence, swiftly contained and extinguished the fire. Work is now underway to assess the damage to the Barzan facility and nearby infrastructure.





The company further assured that its LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, logistics operations and export capabilities remain unaffected by the explosion and fire. It reiterated that exports to the global market would continue without disruption.





A full investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched, with Qatari authorities working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deadly accident.





ANI







