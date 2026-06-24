



ROSCOSMOS has confirmed that its delegation will participate in the meeting of heads of BRICS space agencies being hosted in Bangalore, India. The gathering is scheduled for 23–24 June and will serve as a significant platform for advancing multilateral cooperation in space exploration under India’s chairship of BRICS in 2026.





The Russian state-owned space corporation announced that Sergei Krikalev, Deputy General Director for Manned Space Programs, will represent ROSCOSMOS at the event.





Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut with extensive experience in international space missions, brings considerable technical and diplomatic weight to the discussions.





Prior to the commencement of the official business program, the Russian delegation will hold bilateral talks with the leadership of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





These discussions are expected to cover the current trajectory of Russia–India cooperation in space exploration, as well as potential projects of mutual interest that could be pursued in the coming years.





The agenda between ROSCOSMOS and ISRO is likely to include collaboration on satellite launches, joint research in space science, and possible expansion of cooperation in areas such as human spaceflight and advanced propulsion technologies. India’s ongoing Gaganyaan mission and Russia’s expertise in crewed space programs provide natural synergies for deeper engagement.





The BRICS space agencies’ meeting itself is designed to strengthen multilateral cooperation among member states. It is anticipated that the heads of agencies will deliberate on joint projects, data-sharing frameworks, and collaborative ventures in satellite navigation, Earth observation, and planetary exploration.





India, as chair, is expected to highlight the importance of building resilient and inclusive space partnerships that reflect the bloc’s broader geopolitical aspirations.





This engagement underscores the growing importance of space diplomacy within BRICS. By convening the heads of space agencies, the grouping is signalling its intent to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of global space governance, particularly in areas where Western-led frameworks have traditionally dominated.





The timing of the meeting is significant, as India continues to expand its international space partnerships while simultaneously advancing indigenous capabilities. For Russia, the dialogue provides an opportunity to reinforce its strategic partnership with India and to showcase its commitment to multilateral cooperation despite broader geopolitical challenges.





The discussions in Bangalore are expected to set the tone for future BRICS initiatives in space, aligning with the bloc’s broader agenda of fostering innovation, resilience, and sustainable development. The outcomes could pave the way for landmark projects that enhance the collective capabilities of BRICS nations in the increasingly competitive domain of outer space.





InterFax







