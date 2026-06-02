



Rolls-Royce has formally proposed establishing a major aero gas turbine complex in India with full technology transfer, a move that could directly support the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





Alongside this, the company is exploring a civil aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, investments that could bring billions of dollars and create over 10,000 jobs.





Rolls-Royce has pitched the creation of a significant aero gas turbine complex in India, backed by the UK government. The facility would initially focus on military aircraft engines, particularly those required for India’s ambitious AMCA fifth-generation fighter program





The proposal includes complete transfer of technology, ensuring India’s sovereignty over intellectual property and strengthening its indigenous propulsion capabilities. According to the company, ground trials for the AMCA engine could begin by 2032, with the first flight targeted around 2034.





The complex is designed to evolve beyond military applications. Over time, it could expand to dual-use and civil aviation engines, thereby broadening India’s aerospace ecosystem. This aligns with India’s strategic push to reduce dependence on imported propulsion systems and establish itself as a global hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing.





In parallel, Rolls-Royce is exploring the establishment of a civil aviation MRO facility in India. At present, Indian commercial aircraft engines are serviced at overseas centres in Singapore and Hong Kong.





With Air India and IndiGo placing firm orders for more than 100 Airbus A350 aircraft powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce engines, the demand for local engine support services is expected to rise sharply. The company already has around 100 civil aviation engines operating in India across business jets and commercial aircraft, making a domestic MRO centre both timely and strategically important.





Beyond aerospace, Rolls-Royce is also evaluating opportunities in India’s civil nuclear energy sector. Following the enactment of the Shanti Act in 2025, which opened the nuclear sector to private participation, the company is considering the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).





These reactors are seen as a promising low-carbon energy solution that could contribute significantly to India’s clean energy transition and long-term energy security.





Rolls-Royce already operates across multiple sectors in India, including civil and defence aerospace, power systems, naval and land defence. It has joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Force Motors, and has expanded its aerospace manufacturing capabilities through its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, which produces critical jet engine components for global programs.





The company has indicated that India is emerging as its next “home market” alongside the UK, US, and Germany, reflecting the scale of its ambitions in the country.





If these proposals materialise, Rolls-Royce expects to invest billions of dollars and create more than 10,000 jobs in India. The initiatives are expected to strengthen India’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, aerospace engineering, and clean energy technologies, while directly supporting indigenous defence programs such as the AMCA.





Agencies







