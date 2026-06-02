



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing held extensive discussions in New Delhi on Monday, focusing on security cooperation, border management, regional stability and critical minerals.





The meeting was described as wide-ranging, covering all major aspects of the bilateral relationship, including trade, defence, economic cooperation and regional developments, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





One of the most significant outcomes was Myanmar’s renewed assurance that its territory would not be used for activities detrimental to India’s security interests. This commitment comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns in New Delhi about cross-border insurgency, with some Indian insurgent groups from the North-Eastern states operating from Myanmar’s border regions.





While the Myanmar Army has cooperated with India to tackle these groups, it does not exercise full control over all border areas, making continued collaboration essential.





The leaders also agreed to remain in close contact on the issue of critical minerals and rare earths. India has expressed keen interest in harnessing rare earths from Myanmar, particularly given China’s extensive exploitation of these resources for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicles. This area of cooperation is expected to gain strategic importance in the coming years.





Connectivity initiatives were another major focus of the talks. Both sides emphasised the need to accelerate work on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, a strategically important scheme that will strengthen trade links and improve connectivity between India’s Northeast and Southeast Asia. Completion of this project is seen as vital for India’s Act East policy and regional integration.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s support for Myanmar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while both countries underlined the importance of maintaining close cooperation on regional issues. President Hlaing’s choice of India for his first overseas visit since his election in April was viewed as a significant gesture, highlighting the importance of bilateral ties.





The leaders also discussed the growing threat posed by cyber scam networks operating along Myanmar’s border regions. India stressed that the issue is not merely bilateral but requires broader regional cooperation.





Misri revealed that India and Myanmar have already worked together to repatriate over 2,400 Indian citizens trapped in cyber scam compounds in Myanmar over the past 18 months. Efforts are ongoing to secure the return of around 150 more individuals. He noted that many of these victims were trafficked through third countries, underscoring the need for enhanced regional collaboration.





In addition to political and security discussions, President Hlaing attended the India-Myanmar Business Conclave in New Delhi, jointly organised by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.





The conclave provided a platform for both sides to exchange views on trade and commerce. Current bilateral trade stands at over $600 million in Indian exports and more than $1.5 billion in Myanmar’s exports.





The Myanmar President also visited the NTPC Energy Technology Centre on Sunday, reflecting the growing emphasis on energy cooperation. He is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Tuesday to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, further underlining the economic dimension of his visit.





Agencies







