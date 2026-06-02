



India and France are rapidly advancing negotiations for the acquisition of 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, a deal worth nearly $40 billion.





The agreement is expected to feature extensive technology transfer, with up to 90 aircraft manufactured in India, reinforcing New Delhi’s “Make in India” defence production drive and ensuring greater autonomy in integrating indigenous weapons systems.





India has formally issued a Letter of Request to France, marking the next stage in one of its largest-ever defence acquisitions. French authorities are expected to respond within two to three months with details on pricing, production schedules, logistics support and industrial participation. Once the response is received, formal negotiations will begin, with both governments aiming to conclude the deal by late 2026 or early 2027.





The Indian Air Force currently operates only 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, following the retirement of ageing MiG-21 aircraft. The proposed Rafale acquisition is intended to bridge this gap, providing advanced multirole combat capabilities to counter threats on both western and northern fronts.





The Rafale, already in service with 36 aircraft deployed at Ambala and Hasimara, has proven to be one of the IAF’s most advanced platforms, making further induction faster and more efficient.





Nearly 90 of the 114 jets will be manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian firm, with estimates suggesting indigenous content of up to 50 per cent. This will be the first time Rafale aircraft are produced outside France, a milestone that will significantly boost India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. TATA Advanced Systems is already producing fuselage sections in Hyderabad, and other hubs such as Nagpur are being considered for assembly lines.





India is also negotiating access to Interface Control Documents, technical blueprints that allow integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra beyond-visual-range missile and the BrahMos-NG cruise missile.





While full access to source codes is unlikely, ICDs would provide India with operational sovereignty, enabling it to deploy homegrown systems without reliance on foreign certification. This demand reflects India’s insistence on greater technical autonomy in its defence acquisitions.





The deal is valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, making it one of the largest fighter jet procurements globally. Deliveries are expected to begin around 2030 if the contract is signed by the end of 2026.





France is likely to supply around 20 aircraft in fly-away condition, with the remainder built in India. The Defence Acquisition Council has already cleared the proposal, and final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security will be required before signing.





Strategically, the Rafale expansion is critical as China continues to expand its fleet with stealth fighters such as the J‑20 and J‑35, while Pakistan is expected to induct the J‑35. India’s indigenous projects, including the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, are progressing but will not mature before the mid-2030s. The Rafale deal is therefore seen as the fastest route to restoring parity in a potential two-front scenario.





Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s ongoing visit to France and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming participation in the G7 Summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron underscore the high-level political commitment to the deal.





If successful, India will become the first country outside France to produce Rafale fighters domestically, strengthening bilateral defence ties and creating thousands of skilled jobs in India’s aerospace sector.





Agencies







