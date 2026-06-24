



US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised in Hyderabad that the strong personal bond and trust between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unlocked “unlimited potential” in India-US relations, with defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, space, and technology cooperation set to shape global developments for decades.





The gala reception also marked America’s 250th Independence anniversary, highlighted by the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate as “Donald Trump Avenue.”





The ambassador spoke at a grand celebration in Hyderabad commemorating 250 years of American Independence. He stressed that the dynamic relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is not only a matter of friendship but a strategic driver of global change. According to him, the trust between the two leaders will influence the trajectory of the world for decades ahead.





He underlined the breadth of cooperation between India and the United States, noting that the two nations are working hand in hand across defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, space, and emerging technologies. Gor remarked that if one were to pick any sector globally, India and the United States are either already partnered or will soon be partnered in it.





Highlighting defence ties, Gor pointed out that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country. He also emphasised the growing economic relationship, stating that India exports more to the United States than to any other nation, making America India’s largest export destination.





Trust was a recurring theme in his address. He cited India’s inclusion among the first ten countries invited to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative as evidence of this trust. He also noted that 40 per cent of America’s generic medicines are supplied by India, underscoring India’s critical role in the US healthcare supply chain.





The ambassador revealed that discussions on a bilateral trade agreement were progressing rapidly. He mentioned his meeting earlier that day with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the US Trade Representative, expressing confidence that the deal was close to being finalised. This aligns with the broader push towards concluding an interim trade pact, which is expected to unlock new economic opportunities.





Gor conveyed greetings from President Trump and reflected on his personal connection with India. He shared that he first visited the country 15 years ago and has since travelled to 95 nations, but India has always remained at the top of his list of favourite destinations due to its diversity and vibrancy.





He reiterated that the United States is present in India because of trust and a desire to collaborate. Expressing optimism about the future, he said he was confident that 250 years from now, India and the United States would remain strong friends, if not even closer partners.





The gala reception also featured a symbolic gesture by the Telangana government, which renamed the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue.” This renaming was described as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad’s growing importance in the bilateral relationship. The event brought together Indian and American representatives, blending diplomatic and cultural elements to celebrate the historic milestone of America’s independence.





ANI







