



India has confirmed its intent to deepen defence ties with the UAE amid reports of potential exports of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system. While the Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed the deal, discussions are reportedly advancing quickly, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s urgent need to secure critical infrastructure following Iranian attacks.





New Delhi has reiterated its close defence relationship with Abu Dhabi, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that India wants these ties to grow stronger. He clarified that the Defence Ministry would be better positioned to provide details on the reported negotiations.





Reuters has reported that talks between India and the UAE are at an early stage but are progressing rapidly. The UAE has shown interest in several Indian systems, particularly BrahMos and Akashteer, as it seeks to enhance protection of vital energy infrastructure, including the Strait of Hormuz.





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world, capable of speeds of Mach 2.8–3.0 and ranges of around 290 km in export variants. It can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it versatile for multiple operational scenarios. However, any export requires Moscow’s approval due to the joint development arrangement.





The Akashteer system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in collaboration with the Indian Army, is a fully automated air defence command and control network. It integrates radars, sensors, and weapon systems to provide real-time detection, tracking, and engagement of aerial threats. Its mobility and automation make it particularly effective against modern threats such as drones and cruise missiles.





The UAE’s interest in Indian systems comes after facing over 2,800 missile and drone attacks from Iran earlier this year, which caused billions in infrastructure and tourism losses. Protecting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, has become a strategic priority for Abu Dhabi.





India’s defence exports have surged to over ₹38,000 crore in FY 2025–26, with equipment supplied to more than 80 countries. The Philippines became the first overseas buyer of BrahMos in 2022 in a $375 million deal, followed by Vietnam’s $629 million agreement in May 2026.





Indonesia is also nearing a final deal. If the UAE agreement materialises, it would mark India’s entry into the Gulf defence market, diversifying Abu Dhabi’s supplier base beyond traditional Western partners.





Analysts argue that closer defence cooperation with India provides the UAE with strategic autonomy while avoiding friction with Washington, as both nations remain U.S. allies.





The potential deal, reportedly valued at up to $4 billion, would further cement India’s position as a rising global arms exporter and reinforce its role as a net security provider in Asia and the Middle East.





Agencies







