



US President Donald Trump reaffirmed America’s readiness to support India militarily if attacked, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Évian, France.





The talks also covered trade negotiations, maritime security, and the safety of Indian seafarers, underscoring the breadth of the India–US strategic partnership.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in Évian-les-Bains, marking their first face-to-face interaction in sixteen months. The meeting came at a critical juncture for India–US relations, with both leaders emphasising defence cooperation, trade, and regional stability.





President Trump described the India–US defence relationship as “a great relationship” and stressed that formal treaty obligations were not necessary to demonstrate Washington’s commitment.





He declared that if India were attacked, the United States would stand by New Delhi, adding, “If they’re attacked and he’s the leader, we’re going to be there to help.” This statement was a clear public endorsement of the strategic partnership, even in the absence of a formal mutual defence pact.





Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Indian seafarers’ safety in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that lakhs of Indian sailors operate across global maritime trade routes and their security was of utmost importance.





This followed recent attacks on vessels with Indian crew, including fatalities. Modi urged that any future understanding with Iran must include measures to safeguard Indian seafarers. President Trump acknowledged the dangers faced by sailors, remarking, “It is a rough profession. We are working at it,” and assured that steps were being taken to address the matter.





The leaders also reviewed progress under the India–US COMPACT framework, which has advanced cooperation in defence, strategic technologies, energy, and trade. They expressed satisfaction with negotiations towards an interim bilateral trade agreement, instructing officials to expedite work on a balanced and commercially meaningful deal. The US Trade Representative is scheduled to visit India next week to continue discussions.





Trade negotiations were a focal point of Trump’s remarks. He praised Modi as “one of the toughest negotiators” he had encountered, contrasting perceptions of Modi’s geniality with his toughness in trade talks.





Trump added that Modi “loves the Indian people,” highlighting his admiration for the prime minister’s leadership. Recalling their rapport from earlier events such as “Howdy Modi” in Houston, Trump emphasised that while trade discussions remained challenging, the personal relationship between the two leaders was strong.





Modi commended Trump’s efforts in facilitating an understanding to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, noting its importance for regional peace and stability. He also underlined the need to maintain freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, linking it directly to the safety of Indian seafarers.





The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





They agreed to advance cooperation across defence, trade, energy, and technology, ensuring mutual benefit for both nations and their peoples. Modi described the relationship as having gained “new speed and new energy,” while Trump reiterated his readiness to stand by India in times of crisis.





Agencies







