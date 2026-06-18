



India and Russia are jointly advancing the development of smaller and hypersonic variants of the BrahMos missile system, a move that promises to significantly enhance the Indian Armed Forces’ multi-domain strike capabilities, as outlined in a report by ET Defence.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov confirmed this collaboration during his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, marking the 25th anniversary of the maiden BrahMos test launch.





Alipov emphasised that the BrahMos missile system has undergone continuous modernisation since its inception. Initially deployed in land-based roles, it later expanded into naval, submarine, and air-launched domains. Following the landmark test in 2017, India achieved a tactical cruise missile triad, creating an ecosystem that now boasts some of the fastest and most reliable precision strike systems globally.





He noted that the ongoing work on smaller and hypersonic variants will further strengthen India’s ability to project power across multiple theatres of operation. The BrahMos program, he said, stands as a powerful symbol of Russia’s indispensable role as India’s strategic partner of choice.





The joint venture has become a model for future collaboration, transforming India’s defence policy from a buyer-seller framework into one centred on technology sharing, co-development, and co-production.





Alipov highlighted that this transformation was later institutionalised under the banners of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He pointed out that the BrahMos project paved the way for other landmark initiatives, including the licensed and localised production of Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and T-90 main battle tanks in India. More recently, the Indo-Russia Rifles joint venture has begun producing AK-203 rifles domestically.





He added that it would be natural to continue this trajectory through joint development of fifth-generation fighter aircraft based on the Su-57 platform and the production of S-400 air defence systems. These projects, he argued, reflect the unique nature of India-Russia cooperation, founded on complete trust and unwavering confidence between the two nations as genuine strategic partners.





Alipov also underlined the global demand for BrahMos missiles, which are increasingly sought after across the Asia-Pacific, West Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He recalled Operation Sindoor, during which the BrahMos missile demonstrated exceptional efficiency, reliability, and precision, further cementing its reputation as one of the world’s premier strike systems.





The Ambassador’s remarks underscore the enduring depth of India-Russia defence cooperation and the forward-looking nature of their partnership.





The development of smaller and hypersonic BrahMos variants represents not only a technological leap but also a strategic signal of India’s intent to strengthen its deterrence posture and expand its role as a defence exporter.





Agencies







