



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Evian, France, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026.





He described Modi as “a killer and a tough trader,” while emphasising his immense respect for the Indian leader.





Trump remarked that Modi was “the most beautiful-looking man” but “as tough as a killer.” He elaborated that Modi’s appearance could be deceiving, noting that while he looked angelic, he was in fact a formidable negotiator. Trump added that Modi’s charm often caught people by surprise, making him one of the few leaders with such a combination of qualities.





The US President stressed that India had a great friend in the White House as long as he remained in office. He underlined that everyone at the summit respected Modi and admired India. Trump reiterated that Modi was “nice but tough,” pointing out that while many saw him as a gentle figure, he was in reality a hard negotiator who cared deeply for both India and the United States.





Recalling the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Trump highlighted the strong bond between the two nations and promised to visit India in the future. He also assured that if India were attacked, the United States would stand by it, provided Modi remained the leader. He declared that if anyone attacked Modi, America would be there to help, reinforcing the strength of their relationship.





Trump further stated that India had a significant role to play in global affairs, including West Asia, as long as Modi was at the helm. He emphasised that India’s influence extended across multiple spheres and would continue to grow under Modi’s leadership.





The US President also referred to ongoing trade negotiations, noting that both countries were working on deals and that India was investing heavily in the United States.





He praised Modi for building projects in America and expressed appreciation for the economic contributions. Trump concluded by calling Modi his long-time friend, affirming that their relationship had always been strong.





Prime Minister Modi, in turn, commended Trump’s efforts to restore peace in West Asia. He spoke of a “new momentum” in India-US relations and expressed optimism that this would lead to lasting peace in the region. Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for the global economy, reiterating India’s consistent emphasis on freedom of navigation. He urged joint cooperation on this issue, highlighting its significance for international stability.





The bilateral meeting between the two leaders underscored the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to trade, security, and global peace. Modi’s remarks aligned with Trump’s vision of strengthening ties, while Trump’s effusive praise reflected the personal rapport between the two leaders.





Agencies







