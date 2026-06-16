



The United States Central Command has confirmed that the US Navy successfully assisted in the rescue of fourteen Indian mariners in the Northern Arabian Sea after their vessel encountered distress.





The incident unfolded when a distress call was received at approximately 2 a.m. EST, corresponding to 11:30 a.m. IST. A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was the first to arrive at the scene and immediately deployed a search and rescue kit, which included a life raft. The stranded mariners boarded the raft, awaiting further assistance.





Shortly afterwards, the commercial vessel Motor Vessel Jabal Ali 9 reached the location and managed to recover eleven of the crew members from the raft. However, the situation became more precarious when the raft carrying the remaining three mariners capsized in rough seas.





At this critical juncture, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, operating from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), intervened. The helicopter crew successfully rescued the three mariners and transported them to M/V Jabal Ali 9, where they were reported to be in good health and spirits.





The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) also responded to the distress call, underscoring the scale of the coordinated rescue operation.





The combined efforts of naval aircraft, helicopters, and commercial shipping vessels highlight the importance of rapid response and international cooperation in ensuring maritime safety in one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.





This incident adds to a growing record of US Navy humanitarian operations in the Arabian Sea, where the service has frequently responded to emergencies involving commercial and civilian vessels. The rescue of Indian mariners demonstrates the Navy’s readiness and capability to act swiftly in challenging conditions, reinforcing its role in safeguarding lives at sea.





It also reflects the broader strategic importance of the Arabian Sea, where naval forces are often called upon to balance operational missions with humanitarian responsibilities.





PTI







