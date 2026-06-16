



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday for a two-day visit to participate in the G7 Summit, marking the third and final leg of his two-nation European tour.





His arrival was formally welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the close bilateral ties between India and France and the importance of India’s role in global deliberations.





During the summit, Prime Minister Modi will take part in a working session centred on the theme “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.” This session will convene leaders of the G7 countries, partner nations, and representatives from major international institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank.





The discussions are expected to revolve around strengthening international cooperation, tackling global economic challenges, and advancing sustainable development initiatives.





On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





These meetings will provide opportunities to deepen bilateral partnerships and explore avenues for collaboration across trade, investment, and strategic cooperation. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump, with whom he will review progress in negotiations on a proposed India-US trade agreement.





According to senior US administration officials, this pact could become the first formal trade agreement between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations.





Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will attend a gala dinner hosted by President Macron, which will bring together global leaders in a more informal setting to foster dialogue and camaraderie.





India’s participation in the summit reflects its growing influence in global affairs and its increasing role in shaping discussions on major international issues. This year marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 and Prime Minister Modi’s seventh consecutive attendance, highlighting the consistency of India’s engagement with the grouping.





The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that India’s regular participation at the G7 Summits demonstrates the increasing recognition of its role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development, and environmental sustainability.





India has consistently used platforms such as the G20 and the Voice of Global South Summit to highlight the priorities, concerns, and developmental aspirations of the Global South, ensuring that the voices of emerging economies are represented in global decision-making.





The Evian summit is expected to be particularly significant as it comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. India’s presence underscores its commitment to multilateralism and its willingness to contribute constructively to global solutions.





The bilateral meetings, especially with President Trump, are likely to be closely watched, given the potential breakthrough in trade negotiations. The summit also provides India with an opportunity to reinforce its strategic partnerships with key allies and to project its leadership role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable international order.





Agencies







