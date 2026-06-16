



India’s presence at Eurosatory 2026 marked a watershed moment in its defence diplomacy and industrial outreach.





With 31 entities participating, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Kalyani Strategic Systems, Bharat Electronics, MKU, and Tonbo Imaging, India unveiled its largest-ever showcase at the world’s premier land and air-land defence exhibition.





The systems on display ranged from DRDO’s Pinaka guided rockets and VSHORAD missiles to KSSL’s MArG-39 artillery gun, signalling India’s determination to position itself as a credible supplier of advanced defence systems while simultaneously promoting indigenous innovation.





This unprecedented participation reflects the country’s ambition to move from the periphery of global defence innovation to its centre, projecting a technologically confident India ready to compete with established players.





The timing of this showcase is significant, coinciding with India’s record defence exports of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, a 62.66 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Public sector undertakings contributed ₹21,071 crore, while private firms added ₹17,353 crore, with exports reaching over 80 countries.





This balance between public and private sector contributions underscores the robustness of India’s defence ecosystem and highlights the strategic aim of embedding Indian products into global supply chains. The Eurosatory presence thus served not only as a marketing platform but also as a demonstration of India’s industrial maturity and export credibility.





India’s technological profile has been further bolstered by a series of missile breakthroughs. These include three flight tests of next-generation ballistic missile defence interceptors, validation of an Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle capability, and the maiden trial of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range.





Additional milestones include the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation glide weapon, scramjet technology testing for hypersonic applications, and the second flight-test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile with a range of 1,000–1,500 km, designed for deployment across all three services.





These achievements demonstrate progress across missile defence, strategic deterrence, maritime strike, precision engagement, and propulsion technologies, reinforcing India’s credentials as a rising technological power in defence.





The Eurosatory showcase also dovetailed with the strengthening of India-France defence ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with President Emmanuel Macron in Nice reinforced the Special Global Strategic Partnership, with agreements to expand co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies.





Notably, potential cooperation on a sixth-generation fighter was explored, aligning France’s requirements with India’s emerging capabilities. Beyond defence, the meeting produced initiatives in space exploration, civil nuclear energy, trade, artificial intelligence, and education, underscoring the breadth of the bilateral agenda.





This convergence of industrial showcasing and strategic diplomacy highlights India’s dual-track approach: leveraging indigenous innovation to secure export markets while deepening partnerships with key allies such as France.





India’s record presence at Eurosatory 2026 therefore symbolises more than just an exhibition. It represents the consolidation of industrial strength, technological breakthroughs, and strategic partnerships into a coherent narrative of a nation determined to achieve self-reliance while embedding itself firmly in the global defence architecture.





The combination of export success, missile advancements, and deepening Franco-Indian collaboration illustrates how India is transforming battlefield credibility into industrial and diplomatic capital, reshaping its role in the international security order.



