



The U.S. military has confirmed a lethal strike on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean Sea, killing two men and leaving six survivors.





This marks part of a broader campaign that has now exceeded 60 strikes since September 2025, with over 210 fatalities reported. Rights groups have condemned the operations as extrajudicial killings, while Washington insists they target “narco‑terrorists” threatening regional security.





An explosion occurred on the vessel during what officials described as a kinetic strike. The boat was allegedly travelling along established narco‑trafficking routes, though no evidence of drugs was presented. The strike was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under U.S. Southern Command, directed by General Francis L. Donovan. The Pentagon confirmed that no American personnel were harmed.





Six survivors were reported, all men, but it remains unclear whether they were rescued. U.S. Central Command stated that the Coast Guard was notified to conduct search‑and‑rescue operations.





In a similar incident on 16 June, two survivors were left adrift after another strike, but their fate remains uncertain. The Coast Guard later suspended its search for those men, citing no signs of survivors or debris.





This latest strike adds to a tally of more than 60 maritime attacks since the Trump administration began treating drug cartels as equivalent to terrorist organisations in September 2025. The death toll now exceeds 210 individuals, almost all men.





The administration has justified the campaign as part of an “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America, arguing that such measures are necessary to stem the flow of narcotics into the United States and reduce overdose deaths.





Critics, however, have raised serious concerns. Human rights organisations argue that the strikes amount to extrajudicial killings, bypassing judicial processes and international law. Legal scholars and lawmakers have questioned both the legality and effectiveness of the operations.





They point out that fentanyl, the synthetic opioid responsible for most overdose deaths in the U.S., is largely trafficked over land from Mexico, using precursor chemicals imported from China and India, rather than via maritime routes.





A black‑and‑white video released on X showed the targeted vessel speeding through the water before being struck by a projectile and erupting into flames. The footage has fuelled calls from U.S. lawmakers for the Pentagon to release unedited recordings of earlier strikes, particularly after reports that survivors of an initial attack were killed in a follow‑up strike while clinging to wreckage.





The campaign represents a significant departure from traditional U.S. counter‑narcotics strategy, which historically relied on law enforcement agencies such as the Coast Guard to interdict vessels, seize drugs, and prosecute suspects.





The use of direct military force underscores Washington’s shift towards treating drug trafficking as a national security threat. Southern Command has emphasised that the operations are intelligence‑driven, precise, and intended to deter future trafficking attempts.





Nevertheless, the strikes have intensified debate over their humanitarian impact and strategic value. While overdose deaths in the U.S. have shown a modest decline, analysts note that the downward trend began before the strikes commenced, raising doubts about their effectiveness.





The operations have also strained relations with regional governments, many of which fear destabilisation and collateral damage in their waters.





The Caribbean strike highlights the growing militarisation of U.S. counter‑narcotics policy. It signals Washington’s determination to project force against cartels across maritime corridors, but also raises pressing questions about legality, accountability, and the balance between security and human rights.





AP







