



Several US lawmakers have voiced strong support for deeper India‑US ties while acknowledging challenges in finalising the interim trade agreement, with tariffs, market access, and strategic cooperation emerging as key points of debate.





The talks in New Delhi between US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are seen as critical to concluding the first phase of the deal, which aims to unlock India’s 1.4 billion‑strong market for American goods and advance the Mission 500 trade target.





Kansas Senator Roger Marshall highlighted the existing $50 billion trade imbalance between the two countries. He noted that India has maintained tariff barriers against American goods for years and urged reciprocity if India wants greater access to US markets.





Marshall nonetheless expressed optimism about opportunities in sectors such as ethanol and stressed that despite friction, the two democracies share values and must stand together for a free world.





Congressman Suhas Subramanyam criticised the current administration for harming the bilateral relationship. He called for reinvigorated engagement, stressing that the partnership is one of the most important globally. He emphasised the need for alignment on counter‑terrorism, economic gains, and countering China, with India positioned as a vital partner in stabilising regional dynamics.





Congressman Brad Sherman focused on the economic dimension, urging a return to normal trade relations. He said the administration’s crippling tariffs must be rolled back to restore balance, which is essential for both economies and their geostrategic partnership.





Sherman also addressed anti‑immigrant sentiment, pointing out that elements of the MAGA community have targeted Indo‑Americans, though he reaffirmed America’s long tradition of welcoming immigrants despite historical discrimination.





Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was sharply critical of President Trump’s tariff policies, describing them as unnecessary trade wars with allies that have only raised costs for Americans. He condemned incidents of prejudice against Indian‑Americans, citing a recent case in Texas where white supremacists desecrated the Indian flag and spread xenophobic rhetoric. He stressed that such behaviour is un‑American and must be opposed.





US Deputy Assistant Secretary Bethany Poulos Morrison provided a more optimistic outlook, declaring that Washington is “very, very close” to concluding the historic trade agreement. She explained that the deal would open India’s vast market to American goods on reciprocal terms and reaffirmed the administration’s push towards Mission 500, the goal of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.





The negotiations gained momentum as Jamieson Greer met Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to advance the interim agreement. This follows earlier rounds of talks in June where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade framework.





India has been pressing for tariff advantages compared to regional peers such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, while the US has sought greater access for agricultural, energy, and defence products. The talks are also shaped by recent Section 301 investigations and the Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated sweeping tariffs, requiring negotiators to recalibrate terms.





The broader context underscores that while political differences and tariff disputes remain, both governments and lawmakers recognise the strategic imperative of strengthening India‑US ties. The interim agreement is expected to pave the way for a comprehensive bilateral trade pact, deepen economic integration, and reinforce cooperation in countering global challenges.





ANI







